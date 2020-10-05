6 mins ago - World

New Zealand "beat the virus again," PM Jacinda Ardern says

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in early voting at the Mt Eden War Memorial Hall in Auckland on Saturday. Photo: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Auckland will join the rest of New Zealand this week in enjoying no coronavirus restrictions after the city's outbreak was deemed "under control," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday afternoon local time.

Driving the news: The second outbreak grew to 179 cases, Ardern said at a briefing, after COVID-19 returned to NZ following 102 days with no detected cases. "Only five people from the cluster have yet to recover," Ardern said.

  • She noted that Auckland going into lockdown again after the virus' re-emergence "felt harder" and longer than previously.
  • "But despite that, Aucklanders and New Zealanders stuck to the plan which has worked twice now," she added.

For the record: Auckland's restrictions will lift at 11:59 p.m. this Wednesday local time.

Go deeper: Polls open in New Zealand's "Covid election"

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Oct 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Polls open in New Zealand's "Covid election"

People line up to vote at Highbury Shopping Center in Auckland, New ealand, on Saturday. Photo: Rebecca Falconer/Axios

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — National polls opened for early voting on Saturday for what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called the "Covid election."

Driving the news: NZ quashed the virus after one of the world's toughest lockdowns and went 102 days with no detected cases before COVID-19 re-emerged. There are now seven active domestic cases.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
8 hours ago - Health

New York City mayor plans to shut down areas hardest hit by COVID-19

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday a plan to close nonessential businesses and schools in nine zip codes in Brooklyn and Queens, NBC New York reports.

Why it matters: It will mark the first time the city has backpedaled on reopening since the spring, when New York was the epicenter of the virus.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
9 hours ago - Health

Trump's former FDA chief: Pence is "not in the clear" from coronavirus infection

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that Vice President Mike Pence is "not in the clear" from getting the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Pence is expected to hit the campaign trail hard later this week, even as President Trump is in Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow