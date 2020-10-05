New Zealand "beat the virus again," PM Jacinda Ardern says

Auckland will join the rest of New Zealand this week in enjoying no coronavirus restrictions after the city's outbreak was deemed "under control," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday afternoon local time.

Driving the news: The second outbreak grew to 179 cases, Ardern said at a briefing, after COVID-19 returned to NZ following 102 days with no detected cases. "Only five people from the cluster have yet to recover," Ardern said.

She noted that Auckland going into lockdown again after the virus' re-emergence "felt harder" and longer than previously.

"But despite that, Aucklanders and New Zealanders stuck to the plan which has worked twice now," she added.

For the record: Auckland's restrictions will lift at 11:59 p.m. this Wednesday local time.

