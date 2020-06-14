Police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks fired

Atlanta police terminated the employment of Garrett Rolfe, the white officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, per the Washington Post.

Details: Atlanta Police Spokesman Carlos Campos said early Sunday that Garrett Rolfe had been with the police department since 2013, WSB-TV Atlanta reports. Another officer, Devin Bronsan, who was present during the shooting of the black Atlanta resident, was placed on administrative duty, AP notes.

Of note: The death of Brooks triggered a wave of unrest in Atlanta on Saturday night, with protesters setting on fire the Wendy's restaurant where 27-year-old died the previous evening and blocking traffic on a highway close by, AP reports.

Police responded with tear gas and flash grenades, according to the New York Times.

The big picture: The announcement of the action against the officers came hours after Atlanta Police Chief Police Erika Shields tendered her resignation following the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announcement Friday that it had launched a review into Brooks' shooting.

A lawyer for the Brooks family disputed during a news conference Saturday night the official account that the shooting happened after Brooks failed a sobriety test, saying witnesses his team had spoken with did not see this.

