Updated 25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks fired

Atlanta police terminated the employment of Garrett Rolfe, the white officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, per the Washington Post.

Details: Atlanta Police Spokesman Carlos Campos said early Sunday that Garrett Rolfe had been with the police department since 2013, WSB-TV Atlanta reports. Another officer, Devin Bronsan, who was present during the shooting of the black Atlanta resident, was placed on administrative duty, AP notes.

Of note: The death of Brooks triggered a wave of unrest in Atlanta on Saturday night, with protesters setting on fire the Wendy's restaurant where 27-year-old died the previous evening and blocking traffic on a highway close by, AP reports.

The big picture: The announcement of the action against the officers came hours after Atlanta Police Chief Police Erika Shields tendered her resignation following the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announcement Friday that it had launched a review into Brooks' shooting.

  • A lawyer for the Brooks family disputed during a news conference Saturday night the official account that the shooting happened after Brooks failed a sobriety test, saying witnesses his team had spoken with did not see this.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Atlanta police chief resigns after black man is shot by police

Atlanta Chief of Police Erika Shields in Atlanta GA. Photo: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta Chief of Police Erika Shields has offered her immediate resignation, one day after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation began its review into the death of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old, black Atlanta resident, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told reporters on Saturday.

What's new: A lawyer for the Brooks family disputed during a news conference Saturday night the official account that the shooting happened after Brooks failed a sobriety test, saying witnesses his team had spoken with did not see this.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Black Lives Matter protests: What you need to know

Protesters outside the Minneapolis 1st Police precinct during a demonstration against police brutality and racism in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

The death of Rayshard Brooks, another black man fatally shot by police, outside an Atlanta restaurant became a focal point of anti-racism protests across the U.S. on Saturday.

The big picture: Protesters are highlighting systemic racism issues across the U.S. and pressing states to make changes on what kind of force law enforcement can use on civilians. It has prompted officials to review police conduct.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
Updated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia Bureau of Investigation to review officer-involved shooting in Atlanta

Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The Atlanta Police Department requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation review a Friday evening incident involving 27-year-old Atlanta resident identified as Rayshard Brooks, who authorities say was shot and killed in a struggle with the police.

Why it matters: Brooks' death comes on the heels of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis that spurred nationwide protests — some of which turned violent in Atlanta.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow