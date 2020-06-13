2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Atlanta police chief resigns after black man is shot by police

Atlanta Chief of Police Erika Shields in Atlanta GA. Photo: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta Chief of Police Erika Shields has offered her immediate resignation, one day after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation began its review into the death of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old, black Atlanta resident, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told reporters on Saturday.

The big picture: Shields' sudden resignation in the midst of a fledgling investigation comes as police departments across the country face scrutiny into use of force and oversight in the wake of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis.

The state of play: Footage from the GBI shows that officers were sent to a Wendy's around 10:30 p.m., in response to a complaint of a man in a parked car who had fallen asleep in the drive-thru, and was suspected of driving under the influence. GBI provided the following account:

  • Police administered a sobriety test to Brooks that he reportedly failed. Officers took him into custody and he resisted arrest.
  • Brooks obtained one of the officer's Tasers and began to flee from the scene, after which officers pursued Brooks on foot and during the chase, Brooks allegedly turned and pointed the Taser at the officer. The officer fired his weapon, striking Brooks, GBI found in its Saturday report.
  • An earlier account of the event was based on the officer's body cam, which was knocked off during the physical struggle, GBI says.
  • Brooks died in a local hospital after surgery.
  • One officer was treated for an injury sustained during the incident and has since been released from the hospital.

What she's saying: "I do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force and have called for the immediate termination of the officer," Bottoms said at a press conference on Saturday.

Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 7,551,747 — Total deaths: 429,062 — Total recoveries — 3,679,534Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 2,069,207 — Total deaths: 115,270 — Total recoveries: 556,606 — Total tested: 23,040,304Map.
  3. States: Ousted Florida health dept. data scientist creates coronavirus trackerNew York is making the U.S.' coronavirus trends look better than they are.
  4. World: Russia doubles death toll after scrutiny from WHOIndia reports record infection increaseBeijing closes food market amid fears of a second wave.
  5. Education: Dozens of Catholic schools shutter due to the pandemic and many more are expected to follow.
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pepper spray was used on White House protesters, Secret Service says

Law enforcement run towards protesters near Lafayette Park ahead of President Trump's trip to St. John's Church on June 1. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Secret Service on Saturday retracted its initial statement that no one in the agency used tear gas or pepper spray to forcibly clear peaceful protesters before President Trump's photo-op at the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church last week.

The big picture: Backlash against the photo-op — and how it was made possible — was swift and widespread, with Republican senators, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and ex-Secretary of Defense James Mattis denouncing the event.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

