Over two weeks of protests across the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd's killing have built pressure for police departments to scale back the force that can be used on civilians and prompted new oversight for officer conduct.

Why it matters: Police reforms of this scale have not taken place in response to the Black Lives Matter movement since its inception in 2013, in response to George Zimmerman's acquittal for shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager.

Driving the news: The New York Senate passed a bill on Tuesday to repeal a decades-old law that sealed records of alleged police misconduct from the public.

The big picture: Allowing lawsuits, transparency into law enforcement disciplinary records and limiting use of force are all core aspects of police reform, experts and advocates say.

