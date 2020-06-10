Weeks of Black Lives Matter protests fuel new pressure for police reform
NYPD officers watch a George Floyd protest in Manhattan on June 6. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images
Over two weeks of protests across the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd's killing have built pressure for police departments to scale back the force that can be used on civilians and prompted new oversight for officer conduct.
Why it matters: Police reforms of this scale have not taken place in response to the Black Lives Matter movement since its inception in 2013, in response to George Zimmerman's acquittal for shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager.
Driving the news: The New York Senate passed a bill on Tuesday to repeal a decades-old law that sealed records of alleged police misconduct from the public.
- Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Tuesday that her department's investigation bureau would stop using the carotid "sleeper" chokehold.
- The Phoenix Police Department said Tuesday it would no longer allow officers to use the "sleeper" hold, a few days after California Gov. Gavin Newsom directed state police to do the same.
- The Washington, D.C., Council passed 90-day legislation on Tuesday that bans officers from using rubber bullets or chemical irritants on peaceful protesters, the Washington Post reports.
- In Minnesota, a Hennepin County judge approved an agreement on Tuesday between Minneapolis and the city's human rights department to ban police chokeholds and neck restraints, and to require officers witnessing unauthorized force to intervene.
- The Minneapolis City Council signed a pledge on Sunday to replace the police department with a community-based public safety model.
- Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced a 30-day ban on local police using tear gas on Friday, then said she would issue an executive order mandating that officers turn on their body cameras during protests.
- Yes, but: Seattle's Black Lives Matter chapter is suing the Seattle police department alongside the ACLU, accusing officers of using chemical irritants on protesters one day after Durkan banned its use.
- In New York City, Mayor De Blasio said Sunday he cut funding to the city's police, with the details to be announced before the July 1 budget deadline, the New York Times reports.
The big picture: Allowing lawsuits, transparency into law enforcement disciplinary records and limiting use of force are all core aspects of police reform, experts and advocates say.
