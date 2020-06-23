27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia passes bipartisan hate crimes bill

Protesters in Brunswick, Georgia on June 4 after a court appearance by Gregory and Travis McMichael, who were arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Georgia's legislature voted 127-38 on Tuesday to pass a bill requiring police officers to document when someone is subjected to a hate crime on the basis of race, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, religion or national origin.

The big picture, via the Wall Street Journal: Georgia has been weighing the passage of a hate crimes law for two decades.

  • The version passed Tuesday had been stalled in the state senate since March 2019, per the WSJ.
  • The bipartisan effort comes on the heels of countrywide police reform fueled by Black Lives Matter protests, some of which called for justice for Georgia resident Ahmaud Arbery.

Details: The bill also increases prison sentencing for hate crimes. If someone is convicted of a misdemeanor, they will be sentenced to prison for 6-12 months and not fined over $5,000.

  • If someone is convicted of a felony, they will be sentenced for at least two years and not fined under $5,000.

Driving the news: Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault in May for Arbery's death on February 23 in Glynn County, Georgia, which was captured on an alleged cellphone video.

What's next: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) commended the bipartisan push behind the bill on Tuesday and said he plans to sign it, pending a legal review, per his office.

Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired

Protesters hold pictures of Breonna Taylor, left, Andrew Kearse, center, and Ahmaud Arbery, right, during a demonstration on June 22 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was fired on Tuesday, effective immediately, for "blindly" firing 10 bullets into Breonna Taylor's apartment on March 13, the police department announced.

Driving the news: Black Lives Matter protesters and activists on social media have called for punitive action in the wake of Taylor's death, after she was fatally shot by police who entered her apartment without warning through a "no-knock" warrant.

Obama at Biden fundraiser: "I am here to say help is on the way"

Screenshot: Biden campaign virtual fundraiser

Former President Barack Obama said at a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden Tuesday night that “help is on the way” and urged supporters not to be complacent in thinking their work is close to being finished: "Whatever you’ve done so far is not enough."

Why it matters: Organizers said it's the Biden campaign's largest fundraiser yet, bringing in $7.6 million from over 175,000 people. It's expected to be the first of several joint efforts with Biden in the months leading up to the election.

How the pandemic will reshape the job market

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A shock to the job market as massive and as sustained as the coronavirus will leave lasting change — and damage — in its wake.

The big picture: We jumped from the best labor market in 60 years, before the coronavirus, to the worst, in April. As the country comes back, millions of jobs lost during the pandemic will never come back, and there will be massive reallocations of jobs from some parts of the economy to others.

