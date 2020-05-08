Two men charged with murder in death of Ahmaud Arbery
A marker stands in front of the historic Glynn County courthouse May 6 in Brunswick, Georgia. Photo:
Sean Rayford/ Getty Images
Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault on Thursday for the February 23 death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, which was captured on an alleged cellphone video.
Why it matters: The release of video that appeared to show Arbery's death sparked a national outcry.
The state of play: Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was shot while reportedly out for his daily jog, according to his mother. The McMichaels pursued Arbery, after telling police they suspected he had committed a burglary.
- The two white men were booked into the Glynn County Jail.
- The case drew national attention leading up to Thursday's arrests, including President Trump telling reporters: "So I'm getting a full report on it this evening. My heart goes out to the parents and to the loved ones of the young gentleman. It's a very sad thing. But I will be given a full report this evening."