2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Two men charged with murder in death of Ahmaud Arbery

A marker stands in front of the historic Glynn County courthouse May 6 in Brunswick, Georgia. Photo:
Sean Rayford/ Getty Images

Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault on Thursday for the February 23 death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, which was captured on an alleged cellphone video.

Why it matters: The release of video that appeared to show Arbery's death sparked a national outcry.

The state of play: Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was shot while reportedly out for his daily jog, according to his mother. The McMichaels pursued Arbery, after telling police they suspected he had committed a burglary.

  • The two white men were booked into the Glynn County Jail.
  • The case drew national attention leading up to Thursday's arrests, including President Trump telling reporters: "So I'm getting a full report on it this evening. My heart goes out to the parents and to the loved ones of the young gentleman. It's a very sad thing. But I will be given a full report this evening."

Alleged cellphone video of Georgia shooting sparks outrage

AP has not been able to verify the source of this video, tweeted Tuesday, which is said to show Ahmaud Arbery running in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, as a pickup truck stops in front of him. Photo: Twitter via AP

In Georgia, the parents of a black man slain by two white men armed with guns called for immediate arrests yesterday as they faced the prospect of waiting a month or longer before a grand jury considers charges, the AP reports.

The state of play: The mother of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Wanda Cooper Jones, told reporters her son "was just out for his daily jog."

Scoop: Trump officials' dysfunction harms delivery of coronavirus drug

Photo: Doug Mills/Getty Images

A complete breakdown in communication and coordination within the Trump administration has undermined the distribution of a promising treatment, according to senior officials with direct knowledge of the discussions.

Why it matters: The drug, remdesivir, hasn't made it to some of the high-priority hospitals where it's most needed, and administration officials have responded by shifting blame and avoiding responsibility, sources said.

Updated 40 mins ago - Politics & Policy