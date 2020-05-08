Two men charged with murder in death of Ahmaud Arbery

Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault on Thursday for the February 23 death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, which was captured on an alleged cellphone video.

Why it matters: The release of video that appeared to show Arbery's death sparked a national outcry.

The state of play: Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was shot while reportedly out for his daily jog, according to his mother. The McMichaels pursued Arbery, after telling police they suspected he had committed a burglary.