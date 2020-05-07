Trump and Biden respond to alleged shooting video of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive contenders for the 2020 presidential election, responded Thursday to a cellphone video that appears to show Ahmaud Arbery being shot and killed on February 23.

What's happening: The death of Arbery, a 25-year-old black man fatally shot by a white father and son, is under investigation by Georgia officials. The men who pursued Arbery were arrested on murder charges Thursday evening, several months after the event took place. They told police they suspected Arbery committed a burglary before pursuing him.

What they're saying:

Former Vice President Joe Biden: "The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood. My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now. It is time for a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his murder," he tweeted Thursday.

President Trump: "So I'm getting a full report on it this evening. My heart goes out to the parents and to the loved ones of the young gentleman. It's a very sad thing. But I will be given a full report this evening," he told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday. Trump said he had not seen video of the incident.

Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) tweeted Thursday: "What I saw on the video is disturbing and wrong and looks like a criminal act. It must be thoroughly investigated and I can't imagine why it has taken this long to come to light."

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.): “Over the last few days, through video footage, we have collectively witnessed yet another murder of an unarmed black man fueled by racism. The cell phone footage of the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery would appear to present clear probable cause for first degree murder charges. Justice for Ahmaud requires a full investigation of this crime, beginning with the arrest of all assailants. Given the local response, the Department of Justice must immediately investigate this incident," per a statement on Thursday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) tweeted Tuesday: ".⁦@GBI_GA Director Reynolds has offered resources & manpower to D.A. Durden to ensure a thorough, independent investigation into the death of #AhmaudArbery. Georgians deserve answers. State law enforcement stands ready to ensure justice is served."

