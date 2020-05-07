Alleged cellphone video of Georgia shooting sparks outrage

In Georgia, the parents of a black man slain by two white men armed with guns called for immediate arrests yesterday as they faced the prospect of waiting a month or longer before a grand jury considers charges, the AP reports.

The state of play: The mother of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Wanda Cooper Jones, told reporters her son "was just out for his daily jog."

The men who pursued him told police they suspected he had committed a recent burglary.

The father and son acknowledged they grabbed guns and pursued Arbery in a truck after seeing him running.

They haven't been arrested. The father is a retired investigator for the county district attorney's office.

A swelling outcry over the Feb. 23 shooting was bolstered by a cellphone video that, according to lawyers for Arbery's family, shows the killing.

Following the video's release, demonstrators marched in the neighborhood.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation, which the state's Republican governor and attorney general pledged to support.

Joe Biden tweeted: "The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood. My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now. It is time for a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his murder."