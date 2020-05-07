2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Alleged cellphone video of Georgia shooting sparks outrage

AP has not been able to verify the source of this video, tweeted Tuesday, which is said to show Ahmaud Arbery running in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, as a pickup truck stops in front of him. Photo: Twitter via AP

In Georgia, the parents of a black man slain by two white men armed with guns called for immediate arrests yesterday as they faced the prospect of waiting a month or longer before a grand jury considers charges, the AP reports.

The state of play: The mother of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Wanda Cooper Jones, told reporters her son "was just out for his daily jog."

  • The men who pursued him told police they suspected he had committed a recent burglary.

The father and son acknowledged they grabbed guns and pursued Arbery in a truck after seeing him running.

  • They haven't been arrested. The father is a retired investigator for the county district attorney's office.

A swelling outcry over the Feb. 23 shooting was bolstered by a cellphone video that, according to lawyers for Arbery's family, shows the killing.

  • Following the video's release, demonstrators marched in the neighborhood.
  • The Georgia Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation, which the state's Republican governor and attorney general pledged to support.

Joe Biden tweeted: "The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood. My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now. It is time for a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his murder."

Another 3.2 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Shops in Los Angeles closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Another 3.2 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Why it matters: Jobless claims have swelled to more than 33.5 million in the past seven weeks since coronavirus-driven lockdowns began — and, even as states begin to open back up, workers are still losing their jobs at a staggering rate.

Economy & Business

May will be the month that live sports come back

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

While sports are still a long way from resuming normal schedules and staging events in front of thousands of fans, May looks to be the month when we will finally get the chance to watch real live sports on TV again.

Why it matters: For better or worse, sports serve as a barometer of how countries are handling the coronavirus.

China is nowhere near meeting the "phase 1" trade agreement

Reproduced from Panjiva; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. stocks fell sharply in the final hour of trading Wednesday after President Trump seemingly reignited the trade war, telling reporters the U.S. would be evaluating whether China has complied with the "phase 1" trade deal to buy an extra $200 billion a year of U.S. goods.

Why it matters: As the coronavirus pandemic continues to choke the U.S. and global economy, Trump is threatening to tighten the vice.

