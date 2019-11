The report says 485 hate crimes were reported against Latinos in 2018, compared to 43o in 2017.

270 hate crimes were reported against Muslims and Arab Americans — the lowest since 2014.

1,943 hate crimes were reported against African Americans — the lowest since 1992.

There was also a 37% rise in attacks against people with disabilities, and a 34% rise in attacks against transgender people.

Property crimes motivated by hate also fell.

Flashback: Hate crimes overall had spiked by 17% in 2017. More than half of the reported crimes had been motivated by race.

Between the lines: As noted by the New York Times, more than half the victims of hate crimes don't report the incident. State and local police forces are also not required to relay hate crime data to the FBI. Many don't even collect data on the issue.

87% of 16,039 law enforcement agencies that reported data said they had zero hate crimes in 2018.

No hate crimes were reported throughout the entire states of Alabama and Wyoming.

