Louisville bans "no knock" warrants through "Breonna's Law"

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Louisville, Kentucky's Metro Council unanimously voted on Thursday to ban "no-knock" search warrants in the city, the Courier-Journal reports.

Why it matters: That warrant allows law enforcement to enter homes without warning, and was reportedly obtained by the officers who shot Louisville resident Breonna Taylor in her home on March 13. Her death has been protested by Black Lives Matter demonstrators following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

  • Police who entered Taylor's home were reportedly investigating two men believed to be selling drugs out of a house more than 10 miles from her home, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.
  • No narcotics were found in her apartment.
  • Officers used a battering ram to break down Taylor's door and shot her at least eight times after her boyfriend fired his gun at an officer in self-defense.

The state of play: The new ordinance, named "Breonna's Law," allows Louisville police to only use no-knock warrants if there is an "imminent threat of harm or death," such as in cases of murder, hostage-taking, kidnapping, terrorism, human trafficking or sexual trafficking, per the Courier.

What they're saying: “Metro Council’s passage of Breonna’s Law is a small bit of justice for Breonna’s mourning family and our angry, heartbroken city," the executive director of the Kentucky ACLU said in a statement. "It’s an important, but small step in the fight to eradicate racist police violence that has taken too many lives."

Breonna Taylor police report lists injuries as "none," as detective reassigned

A demonstrator holds a sign with the image of Breonna Taylor during a protest in Denver, Colorado on June 3. Photo: Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images

Louisville police released on Wednesday the incident report on Breonna Taylor, as the detective who applied for the no-knock search warrant that preceded her being fatally shot by police was placed on administrative leave, the Courier Journal first reported.

Details: It has taken almost three months for the Louisville Metro police to release the incident report, which contains scant information. It lists Taylor's injuries as "none," despite the 26-year-old African American emergency medical technician sustaining at least eight bullet wounds, per The Courier-Journal

The major police reforms that have been enacted since George Floyd's death

NYPD officers watch a George Floyd protest in Manhattan on June 6. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Over two weeks of protests across the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd's killing have put pressure on police departments to scale back the force that can be used on civilians and prompted new oversight for officer conduct.

Why it matters: Police reforms of this scale have not taken place in response to the Black Lives Matter movement since its inception in 2013, following George Zimmerman's acquittal for shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager.

