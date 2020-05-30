2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

National Guard heads to Louisville, Ky., to quell protests over fatal March police shooting

Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered 350 National Guard to Lousiville, following two nights of protests against the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in her home.

Why it matters: Louisville was among the cities to erupt in protest after George Floyd died during an encounter with Minneapolis police, which was a bitter reminder of Louisville's own unresolved extrajudicial killing in March. The officers involved in Taylor's death have been placed on administrative leave but have not been formally charged, according to The New York Times. The FBI announced May 21 it would investigate the Kentucky shooting, per The New York Times.

The state of play:

  • Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew. He said, "The tone clearly changed last night. The number of people on our street clearly changed last night, as well. This turned from being a peaceful protest into violence and terrorism and looting on the streets of our city," The Courier-Journal notes.
  • Fischer said seven people were shot during Friday's protests, and two of them were taken into surgery while five are in good condition, per the Times.

Background: Police allegedly shot Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, while they were executing a "no-knock" warrant during a narcotics investigation, per the Times.

  • Taylor was not the focus of the investigation, but a judge had signed off on the warrant, per The Courier-Journal.
  • Taylor's friends and family "question why police entered Taylor's home in the early morning hours and opened fire, leaving the 26-year-old dead with at least eight bullet wounds," the Journal reports.
  • Police say they knocked on the door to announce their presence but forced their way in "after midnight before being met by gunfire."
  • Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was also home at the time and said he did not hear the police announce themselves. A 911 recording shows that Walker telling the dispatcher, "somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend," the Times writes.
  • Walker was charged with attempted murder after shooting a police officer in the leg during the intrusion, but the charges have been dropped.

Deaths without consequences

The aftermath of George Floyd's death: Everything you need to know

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The aftermath of George Floyd's death: Everything you need to know

A mural outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, near where George Floyd was killed in an encouner with police. Photo: Steel Brooks/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is in jail under $500,000 bail on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter after a video of him kneeling on George Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes and Floyd's death catapulted the country's major cities into a state of protest.

The big picture: Floyd's fatal run-in with police is the latest reminder of the disparities between black and white communities in the U.S. and comes as African Americans grapple with higher death rates from the coronavirus and higher unemployment from trying to stem its spread.

3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: We've seen images like the protests in Minneapolis before

Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP/MPI/Getty Images

The photos of protests around the country following the death of George Floyd during an encounter with Minneapolis police are hauntingly familiar. We’ve seen them many times before, going back decades.

Why it matters: "What is also unmistakable in the bitter protests in Minneapolis and around the country is the sense that the state is either complicit or incapable of effecting substantive change," Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, an assistant professor of African-American studies at Princeton University writes in the New York Times. The images that follow make all too clear how little has changed since the modern Civil Rights Movement began in the 1950s.

May 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

McConnell on violent protests of police killings: "Destruction does not build a better society"

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) condemned Friday violent protests around the country sparked by police killings of unarmed black citizens, including the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in McConnell's hometown of Louisville.

The big picture: McConnell said that he supports free speech and peaceful protests condemning the killings, which he said "have shaken our nation." But he said that he believes recent violent protests are not an exercise of free speech, but instead "violent crime that victimizes innocent people."

