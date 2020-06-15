2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NYPD to disband plainclothes crime unit involved in high-profile shootings

Photo: Alexandra Schuler/picture alliance via Getty Images

The New York Police Department will disband its anti-crime unit, which consists of hundreds of plainclothes officers that target violent crime, commissioner Dermot Shea announced at a news conference Monday.

The big picture: The unit, which consists of some 600 officers, "was involved in some of the city’s most notorious police shootings," according to the New York Times. Officers in the unit will be given new assignments, including in the NYPD's neighborhood policing initiative.

What they're saying: "This is a seismic shift in the culture of how the NYPD polices this great city," Shea said at a press conference. "This is 21st-century policing. We must do it in a manner that builds trust between the officers and the community they serve.”

  • “What we always struggle with, I believe, as police executives, is not keeping crime down. It’s keeping crime down and keeping the community with us and I think those two things, at times, have been at odds."

55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

A Supreme Court surprise

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

America now has a 5th major Supreme Court ruling on LBGTQ rights, this time based on Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Why it matters: Before today's ruling, only about half of U.S. states had comprehensive laws that protect people from being fired based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

1 hour ago - Podcasts

Jalen Rose on NBA players, protests, and what comes next

NBA players are trying to balance a return to the court with their efforts to improve racial justice and equality, and not everyone agrees on the best course forward.

Axios Re:Cap, our new afternoon podcast, digs in with former NBA star Jalen Rose, a co-founder with LeBron James of a new voting rights group called More Than A Vote.

Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump claims Bolton will have "very strong criminal problem" if he publishes book

President Trump told reporters Monday that his former national security adviser John Bolton will have a "very strong criminal problem" if he proceeds with publishing his tell-all book on June 23, calling it "highly inappropriate" and claiming: “I will consider every conversation with me as president to be highly classified."

Why it matters: The memoir by Bolton, a prolific note taker, is expected to shed light on alleged misconduct by Trump related to his dealings with foreign countries. ABC News reported Monday that the administration is planning to file a lawsuit this week seeking an injunction in federal court to block the book from publishing.

