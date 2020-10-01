26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

California passes a swath of police reform laws

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaking in Los Angeles in 2019. Photo: Agustin Paullier/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Wednesday signed collection of policing bills that outlaw the use of chokeholds, allow the state Department of Justice to investigate police shootings and give counties added oversight of sheriff's departments, according to a statement from his office.

Why it matters: The laws add to the wave of reform bills introduced across the U.S. after the May police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Newsom also signed bills related to the state's juvenile justice system and legal protections.

What they're saying: “Americans across the country took to the streets this summer rightfully demanding more and better of our criminal justice system — and of ourselves,” Newsom said.

  • “We heard those calls for action loud and clear and today are advancing reforms to improve policing practices by ending the carotid hold and requiring independent investigations in officer-involved shootings."

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Sep 29, 2020 - Energy & Environment

EPA vs. California's new electric vehicle mandate

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

EPA is making its opening moves against California's plan to phase out sales of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035 — the latest front in the battle between the White House and the state over climate policy.

Driving the news: Via The Wall Street Journal, EPA boss Andrew Wheeler sent California Gov. Gavin Newsom a letter attacking the plan and arguing it would require EPA approval.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 33,867,247 — Total deaths: 1,012,341 — Total recoveries: 23,537,059Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 7,229,319 — Total deaths: 206,887 — Total recoveries: 2,840,688 — Total tests: 103,939,667Map.
  3. Education: School-aged children now make up 10% of all U.S COVID-19 cases.
  4. Health: The coronavirus' alarming impact on the body.
  5. Business: Real-time data show economy's rebound slowing but still going.
  6. Sports: Steelers-Titans NFL game delayed after coronavirus outbreak.
Ina Fried, author of Login
1 hour ago - Technology

Facebook removes Trump ads tying refugees to COVID-19

Photo Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook said Wednesday that it was removing a series of ads from President Trump's campaign that linked American acceptance of refugees with increased coronavirus risk, a connection Facebook says is without merit.

Why it matters: The ads were pulled after they received thousands of impressions and are a sign that the Trump campaign continues to test the limits of social media rules on false information.

