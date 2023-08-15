"Another disastrous Trump indictment": GOP candidates react to Georgia charges

Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 12. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Some of former President Trump's Republican rivals in the 2024 presidential primaries offered mixed reactions to his fourth indictment, with a handful criticizing the GOP frontrunner.

Driving the news: An Atlanta grand jury unveiled sweeping charges Monday against Trump and 18 allies over alleged efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results — a case that many close to Trump have feared most imperils him.

How GOP rivals are responding

Vivek Ramaswamy: The entrepreneur criticized the Georgia prosecutors and described the news as "another disastrous Trump indictment."

Ramaswamy also offered lengthy legal advice to Trump on how he should defend himself.

"As someone who's running for President against Trump, I'd volunteer to write the amicus brief to the court myself," Ramaswamy wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Asa Hutchinson: "Over a year ago, I said that Donald Trump's actions disqualified him from ever serving as President again," the former Arkansas governor said in a statement Monday.

"Those words are more true today than ever before."

Will Hurd: Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd said in a statement Tuesday that the indictment was "another example of how the former president's baggage will hand Joe Biden reelection if Trump is the Republican nominee."

Hurd added that Trump would use his fourth indictment to "manipulate Americans into paying his legal bills."

The scope of the Georgia case

The Georgia case is the most sprawling and complex criminal case against Trump thus far, offering a sharp contrast to the indictments rolled out by special counsel Jack Smith, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.

Willis' case uses Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charges that tie together 161 acts — and that a president can't pardon.

Of note: Trump's court proceedings in Georgia could be the only ones that are televised.