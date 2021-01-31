Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump announces new legal team for second impeachment trial

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump announced on Sunday that lawyers David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor Jr. will lead his defense at his upcoming impeachment trial.

Why it matters: The hiring comes a day after news broke that South Carolina lawyers Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier had left the team, due in part to the fact that Trump wanted them to argue the election was stolen rather than focus on the constitutionality of the trial, CNN reported.

Driving the news: According to the statement from Trump's office, Schoen had "already been working with the 45th President and other advisors to prepare for the upcoming trial" and that lawyers "agree that this impeachment is unconstitutional."

Of note: Trump's trial begins Feb. 8. Trump was impeached by the House before he left office earlier this month for "incitement of insurrection" over the U.S. Capitol riots.

  • Forty-five Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, supported an effort to dismiss his trial earlier this month, arguing it would not be constitutional to convict a former president.

Go deeper: Democrats plan to marshal video, audio for Trump trial

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump loses impeachment lawyers days before Senate trial is due to begin

Photo: Pete Marovich/Pool/Getty Images

Former President Trump hasn't made a final decision on his legal team, days out from his impeachment trial starting, his adviser Jason Miller said Saturday after it emerged he'd lost two lead defense attorneys.

Why it matters: Trump's Senate trial is due to begin Feb. 8. It's unclear who'll take the lead now South Carolina lawyers Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier have left the team. Several other attorneys are also reportedly no longer with the Trump legal team.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Rebecca Falconer
10 mins ago - World

Aung San Suu Kyi and other Myanmar officials detained by military, ruling party says

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi at a hostipal in Naypyidaw on Wednesday. Photo: Thet Aung/AFP via Getty Images

Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, has been detained along with other senior figures, the government said.

Why it matters: The arrests come amid escalating tensions between the civilian government and the powerful military, triggering concerns of a coup.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Jeff Tracy
1 hour ago - Sports

Washington Football Team president: I don’t think our name is “that weird”

Washington Football Team president Jason Wright concedes there are mixed views around the interim name for the NFL franchise, but told Jim VandeHei in an "Axios on HBO" interview that he doesn't "think it's that weird."

The big picture: The WFT changed their name in 2020 after years of complaints that the old one was a racial slur. Wright was hired after the name change.

Go deeper (1 min. read)