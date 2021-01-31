Sign up for our daily briefing
Senate President pro tempore Pat Leahy swears in senators on Tuesday for the impeachment trial. Photo: Senate TV via AP
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC that at next week's impeachment trial, the House managers "are going to show the American people — vividly, on film — what happened there in the Capitol, what Trump said. … All of America will see it."
Why it matters: Most Republicans have said they will not vote to convict. But "the effort to present new video evidence and witness testimony appears designed to make Republican senators as uncomfortable as possible as they prepare to vote to acquit Trump," the Washington Post writes.
What they're saying: "There's a lot of bull going on with these Republicans," Schumer said. "The only healing will come if we take full accountability."
- "Video, audio and other visual materials are considered even more pivotal to making the case for conviction in Trump’s second impeachment trial."
Trump adviser Jason Miller told Axios' Mike Allen: "'Emotionally charged' is code for 'We know this is unconstitutional, but we’re going to try to put on a show anyway.'"