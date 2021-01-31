Sign up for our daily briefing

Democrats plan to marshal video, audio for Trump trial

Mike Allen, author of AM

Senate President pro tempore Pat Leahy swears in senators on Tuesday for the impeachment trial. Photo: Senate TV via AP

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC that at next week's impeachment trial, the House managers "are going to show the American people — vividly, on film — what happened there in the Capitol, what Trump said. … All of America will see it."

Why it matters: Most Republicans have said they will not vote to convict. But "the effort to present new video evidence and witness testimony appears designed to make Republican senators as uncomfortable as possible as they prepare to vote to acquit Trump," the Washington Post writes.

What they're saying: "There's a lot of bull going on with these Republicans," Schumer said. "The only healing will come if we take full accountability."

  • "Video, audio and other visual materials are considered even more pivotal to making the case for conviction in Trump’s second impeachment trial."

Trump adviser Jason Miller told Axios' Mike Allen: "'Emotionally charged' is code for 'We know this is unconstitutional, but we’re going to try to put on a show anyway.'"

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump loses impeachment lawyers days before Senate trial is due to begin

Photo: Pete Marovich/Pool/Getty Images

Former President Trump hasn't made a final decision on his legal team, days out from his impeachment trial starting, his adviser Jason Miller said Saturday after it emerged he'd lost two lead defense attorneys.

Why it matters: Trump's Senate trial is due to begin Feb. 8. It's unclear who'll take the lead now South Carolina lawyers Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier have left the team. Several other attorneys are also reportedly no longer with the Trump legal team.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Vaccine: Infectious-disease expert urges more vaccinations ahead of potential COVID "hurricane."
  2. Politics: 10 Senate Republicans propose compromise with Biden on COVID relief package.
  3. Economy: COVID-19 prompts food stamp spending increaseThe state of the U.S. economy after one year of the coronavirus.
  4. World: Science helps New Zealand avoid another coronavirus lockdown — Canada curbs travel due to new COVID-19 variants.
  5. Sports: Inside ESPN's pandemic-era NBA broadcast.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jim VandeHeiMike Allen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden flips the script — and reality

President Biden, with Vice President Harris, before signing executive actions on Thursday. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times via Getty Images

Joe Biden ran as a unifying centrist destined to be in conflict with activist liberals. Turns out, Biden is governing as an activist liberal constrained by centrists. 

Why it matters: Biden has outlined the most liberal agenda in a generation. But centrist Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), are potential deal-killers on climate change, spending and immigration reform.  

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

