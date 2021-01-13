Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump becomes first president to be impeached twice

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House voted 232-197 to impeach President Trump for “incitement of insurrection" after a violent pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol last week while Congress met to count the Electoral College vote.

Why it matters: Trump is now the only president in history to have been impeached twice — his first impeachment happened just over a year ago in December of 2019. He has just one week left in his term before President-elect Biden is sworn-in on Jan. 20.

  • While Trump's first impeachment was largely along party lines, this vote was bipartisan: 10 House Republicans joined Democrats to impeach the president.
  • Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who is in GOP leadership, and several other House Republicans had announced earlier that they would vote to impeach Trump. "There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution," Cheney said.
Data: Axios Research, ProPublica; Note: Non-voting members are excluded; Michelle McGhee and Sara Wise/Axios

What's next: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told Republican colleagues today he has "not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate.” But he will not move to reconvene the Senate before they are scheduled to return on Jan. 19, meaning a trial will take place during the Biden administration.

  • Axios' Mike Allen reports that sources say McConnell sees this fight as his legacy — defending the Senate and the institution against the verbal attack of the president and the literal attack of his followers. As of Tuesday night he was leaning towards convicting Trump, Allen reports.

The big picture: After four years of unpredictable behavior and controversial policy, swaths of Republicans have finally begun to turn on Trump after a mob breached the Capitol last week, causing mass evacuations and at least five deaths.

  • Trump encouraged his supporters at the rally on Jan. 6 to march to the Capitol.
  • While he did tell later demonstrators to "go home," Trump also insisted on Twitter: "These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office before proceeding with impeachment. The House approved a resolution pressuring Pence to do just that.

  • Pence declined. Three Cabinet members who would have been involved in 25th amendment proceedings have also resigned.

Mike Allen, author of AM
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: McConnell leans toward convicting Trump

Photos: Getty Images

There's a better than 50-50 chance that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would vote to convict President Trump in an impeachment trial, sources tell Axios.

What they're saying: "The Senate institutional loyalists are fomenting a counterrevolution" to Trump, said a top Republican close to McConnell.

Orion Rummler
Updated 59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Here are the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

10 Republican lawmakers voted to impeach President Trump on Wednesday, one day after GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) became the highest-ranking House Republican to do so.

Why it matters: Trump's second impeachment in the House is the most bipartisan in U.S. history, garnering support from more members of the president's own party than ever before. House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment that accuses Trump of inciting insurrection against the U.S. government, after a mob of his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top Republicans want Trump done — forevermore

President Trump faces reporters as he walks toward Marine One yesterday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Top Republicans want to bury President Trump, for good. But they are divided whether to do it with one quick kill via impeachment, or let him slowly fade away.

  • A House impeachment vote, which would make Trump the first president to be impeached twice, is expected in mid-afternoon.

The big picture: Sources tell Axios Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would be more likely than not to vote to convict Trump — a green light for other Republican senators to follow.

