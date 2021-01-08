Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Capitol Police officer dies from injuries suffered during pro-Trump riot

Police spray supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump as they storm the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officer Brian Sicknick has died from injuries he sustained while responding to the siege on the Capitol by a mob of President Trump supporters, the department said in a statement late Thursday.

The big picture: The officer's death is the fifth confirmed death stemming from the riot. A Capitol Police officer shot and killed Ashli Babbitt inside the Capitol, one woman died after being crushed during the breach, and two men died because of "medical emergencies," D.C. police said earlier on Thursday.

  • Authorities have said that more than 50 officers reported injuries following Wednesday's riot.

What they're saying: "Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters," USCP said in a statement.

  • "He returned to his division office and collapsed.  He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," the statement added.
  • USCP asked for privacy for Sicknick's family and said his death will be investigated by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP and other federal partner agencies.

Worth noting: Capitol Police chief Steven Sund will resign next week after pressure from lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the union representing the Capitol Police over the department's response to Wednesday's violent Capitol breach.

Go deeper

Orion RummlerFadel Allassan
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol police condemn "criminal riotous behavior," DC police confirm 4 deaths

U.S. Capitol Police inspect a damaged entrance of the Capitol on Jan. 7 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

U.S. Capitol police confirmed that an officer shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Wednesday during a siege of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob as Congress was set to certify Electoral College votes for Joe Biden.

Catch up quick: Capitol police released additional details of their response to the mob on Thursday, saying that people used metal pipes and chemical irritants against officers while breaching the building. Only 14 people were arrested in total by the Capitol police.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol Hill breach

A mob of Trump supporters inside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Several lawmakers have vowed to investigate law enforcement's response to Wednesday's violent U.S. Capitol breach by a mob supporting President Trump.

Why it matters: The rally in D.C. was announced weeks ago and widely promoted, including by President Trump via social media in posts lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and his predecessors said inflamed the situation.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Capitol secured hours after mob breach

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol was secured hours after a mob supporting President Trump violently breached the building, causing a lockdown and evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters.

Where it stands: The Senate and House have reconvened to finish certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!