Trump defends mob that stormed U.S. Capitol

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
President Trump. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
President Trump tweeted his support for the protesters who invaded the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, insisting that Americans should "[r]emember this day forever!"
What he's saying: Trump, who falsely claims the election was stolen from him, wrote: "These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long."
- The president added that protestors should go home "with love & in peace." He posted a video earlier Wednesday calling on demonstrators to leave the Capitol grounds.
The state of play: A citywide curfew began in Washington, D.C. at 6 p.m. Lawmakers, staff and reporters were evacuated earlier and moved to undisclosed locations while order within the building was restored.