Trump defends mob that stormed U.S. Capitol

President Trump. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted his support for the protesters who invaded the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, insisting that Americans should "[r]emember this day forever!"

What he's saying: Trump, who falsely claims the election was stolen from him, wrote: "These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long."

  • The president added that protestors should go home "with love & in peace." He posted a video earlier Wednesday calling on demonstrators to leave the Capitol grounds.

The state of play: A citywide curfew began in Washington, D.C. at 6 p.m. Lawmakers, staff and reporters were evacuated earlier and moved to undisclosed locations while order within the building was restored.

Go deeper

Ina Fried, author of Login
15 mins ago - Technology

Twitter removes Trump's tweets amid violence

Twitter logo. Photo: NurPhoto / Getty Images

In its strongest action to date, Twitter on Wednesday removed three tweets from President Trump in which he repeated claims of voter fraud while his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Why it matters: A number of groups have called on Facebook and Twitter to fully suspend Trump's account.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol secured hours after mob breach

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol was secured hours after a mob supporting President Trump violently breached the building, causing a lockdown and evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters.

Where it stands: Senators, House members and members of the media were evacuated to undisclosed locations following the incident, per Axios reporters on the ground. Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the Senate chamber around 2 p.m. and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi connected with her caucus from a secure location, Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.) told C-SPAN.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump mob overruns Capitol

Capitol Police, with guns drawn, guard the doors to House chambers in the U.S. Capitol. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

On a day of high ceremony, a pro-Trump mob overran police barricades and invaded the U.S. Capitol while lawmakers inside were meeting to certify the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

The state of play: With rioters loose inside, police locked the House and Senate chamber doors as some lawmakers took cover and others evacuated. The mob banged on the chamber doors, breaking the glass. Reporters inside the Capitol said they heard shots fired. Smoke billowed outside.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow