Trump tells mob to “go home now” after it stormed U.S. Capitol

President Trump. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday tweeted a video telling demonstrators from the "March for Trump" who invaded the U.S. Capitol to "go home," and falsely claimed that the election had been stolen from him.

Why it matters: The shocking breach of the Capitol came after Trump encouraged protesters to march on Congress. "I know you're hurt," Trump said, adding baseless claims that the election "was stolen from us," and calling it "a landslide..."

  • But the president insisted that protesters retreat, saying: "We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You're very special."

Trump previously tweeted for demonstrators to "[p]lease support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement" and "for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful."

  • "No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!" he wrote.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Jan 5, 2021 - Politics & Policy

A tense, tectonic 48 hours

A stage goes up on the Ellipse yesterday ahead of tomorrow's pro-Trump rally. Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

The next two days look to be the most tumultuous and telling of the wild, never-ending 2020 election.

Driving the news: Twin runoffs in Georgia today determine control of the U.S. Senate. And perhaps half or more of the Republicans in Congress will cast an unprecedented number of votes to invalidate President-elect Biden’s clear win, as the House and Senate meet to certify the Electoral College votes.

Orion Rummler
Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McCarthy: "Help is needed" at U.S. Capitol after mob breaches building

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) declared that "help is needed" in a live phone interview with CBS News, in response to a mob breaching the U.S. Capitol and Senate chambers following a "March for Trump" demonstration against certifying Electoral College votes.

What he's saying: “I think for the security of others, I think help is needed," McCarthy said. "Let's get this under control."

Jacob Knutson
21 mins ago - World

"Disgraceful scenes": World leaders condemn chaos at U.S. Capitol

Pro-Trump supporters on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

World leaders reacted with horror after a pro-Trump mob assaulted American democracy and the peaceful transfer of power by storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, as lawmakers were attempting to certify President-elect Biden's victory in November.

Why it matters: The U.S. government is typically a leading voice in condemning political violence all over the world.

