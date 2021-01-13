House approves resolution calling to remove Trump by 25th Amendment

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
In a vote of 223-205, the House of Representatives on Tuesday night approved a resolution calling on Vice President Pence to remove President Trump from office by invoking the 25 Amendment.
Why it matters: The resolution — introduced by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) — is highly symbolic, as it does not bind Pence to take action, but it looks to pressure the vice president.
- Simultaneously, the House is moving forward with impeachment and will hold a vote to impeach Trump for a second time on Wednesday.
- Pence said on Tuesday that he will not invoke the 25th Amendment t0 remove Trump from office because it would "set a terrible precedent."
- An Axios-Ipsos poll taken last week found that 8 in 10 Republicans opposed removing Trump from office for inciting his supporters to storm the Capitol.
Of note: The one Republican to vote "yes" to invoking the 25 Amendment was Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who has said he will also vote to impeach.
The big picture: House Democrats on Monday introduced an article of impeachment against Trump for inciting a mob of his supporters to prevent the certification of President-elect Biden.
- Trump said that his remarks telling his supporters to walk to the Capitol to stop the certification were "totally appropriate."
The other side: House Republicans had blocked an unanimous consent request to take up the resolution, with Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) saying he opposed Democrats passing a "resolution of this magnitude" without a debate.