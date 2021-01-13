Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday that he will not invoke the 25th Amendment t0 remove President Trump from office because it would "set a terrible precedent."

Why it matters: Although Pence's announcement was expected, it paves the way for House Democrats to move forward with impeachment legislation.

What he's saying: In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pence said, "I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution."

He urged Pelosi and "every member of Congress to avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment," in reference to last week's deadly U.S. Capitol riots.

For the record: House Democrats on Monday introduced a single article of impeachment against Trump, accusing him of inciting a mob of his supporters to violence to prevent certifying the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

Soon after Pence's announcement, Pelosi named Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and eight other representatives as managers of the impeachment trial of Trump.

