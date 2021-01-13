Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Pelosi names Rep. Jamie Raskin as lead impeachment manager ahead of vote

Pelosi and Raskin during a press conference on Oct. 9. Photo: Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy on Tuesday named Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and eight other representatives as managers of the impeachment trial of President Trump.

Why it matters: They will present the House's case for impeachment and attempt to convince senators to convict Trump during his Senate trial if the House votes to impeach him on Wednesday.

The full list of impeachment managers:

  • Raskin, lead manager
  • Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.)
  • Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.)
  • Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas)
  • Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.)
  • Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.)
  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands)
  • Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.)
  • Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.)

What she's saying: "It is their constitutional and patriotic duty to present the case for the President’s impeachment and removal," Pelosi said. 

  • "They will do so guided by their great love of country, determination to protect our democracy and loyalty to our oath to the Constitution. 
  • "Our Managers will honor their duty to defend democracy For The People with great solemnity, prayerfulness and urgency."

The big picture: Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday rejected Pelosi's demand that he invoke the 25th Amendment t0 remove Trump from office, saying it would "set a terrible precedent."

  • Pelosi said she would move forward with impeachment legislation only after it was clear that the 25th Amendment would not be invoked.
  • So far, at least three House Republicans have indicated that they will vote to impeach Trump, including GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

Go deeper: Impeachment vote will shuffle Republicans and Democrats

Go deeper

Kadia GobaAlexi McCammondAlayna Treene
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment vote will shuffle Republicans and Democrats

A mirror image of the Capitol tonight. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The expectation House Republicans will reject a plan to use the 25th Amendment to oust President Trump on Tuesday is shuffling Democrats and Republicans on the impeachment vote to follow.

Why it matters: House Democrats are split between those who want to deliver an impeachment resolution immediately and those who want to withhold it to allow other Senate business to proceed. A sizable number of Republicans may also vote to impeach after last week's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated Jan 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House Democrats introduce impeachment charge against Trump

Trump supporters begin to overrun the Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

House Democrats on Monday introduced a single article of impeachment against President Trump for inciting a mob of his supporters to violence to prevent certifying the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

Why it matters: With less than two weeks left in his presidency, Trump faces a second impeachment, catalyzed by a monthslong campaign to baselessly discredit the results of the 2020 election — which ultimately led to a lethal attack on the nation's capital.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Jan 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House Republicans block resolution calling for Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

Photo: Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images

House Republicans on Monday blocked a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence and cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office.

Why it matters: The measure, which failed to receive unanimous consent, is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) ultimatum before she brings up articles to impeach the president, following last week's violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Members of both parties have said the president incited the riot.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

