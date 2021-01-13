Pelosi names Rep. Jamie Raskin as lead impeachment manager ahead of vote

House Speaker Nancy on Tuesday named Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and eight other representatives as managers of the impeachment trial of President Trump.

Why it matters: They will present the House's case for impeachment and attempt to convince senators to convict Trump during his Senate trial if the House votes to impeach him on Wednesday.

The full list of impeachment managers:

Raskin, lead manager

Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.)

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.)

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.)

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.)

Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands)

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.)

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.)

What she's saying: "It is their constitutional and patriotic duty to present the case for the President’s impeachment and removal," Pelosi said.

"They will do so guided by their great love of country, determination to protect our democracy and loyalty to our oath to the Constitution.

"Our Managers will honor their duty to defend democracy For The People with great solemnity, prayerfulness and urgency."

The big picture: Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday rejected Pelosi's demand that he invoke the 25th Amendment t0 remove Trump from office, saying it would "set a terrible precedent."

Pelosi said she would move forward with impeachment legislation only after it was clear that the 25th Amendment would not be invoked.

So far, at least three House Republicans have indicated that they will vote to impeach Trump, including GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

