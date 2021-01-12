Impeachment vote will shuffle Republicans and Democrats

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
A mirror image of the Capitol tonight. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images
The expectation House Republicans will reject a plan to use the 25th Amendment to oust President Trump on Tuesday is shuffling Democrats and Republicans on the impeachment vote to follow.
Why it matters: House Democrats are split between those who want to deliver an impeachment resolution immediately and those who want to withhold it to allow other Senate business to proceed. A sizable number of Republicans may also vote to impeach after last week's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol.
- Progressives are not happy with the discussion on waiting.
- One aide told Axios a delay ignores the pressing need to limit the damage Trump can cause during his final days and lessen pressure on Senate Republicans over time.
- There is some precedent to impeach and convict government officials after they’ve left office but never has a sitting president been impeached twice, let alone after he is no longer in power.
- William Belknap, a war secretary in President Ulysses Grant's administration, resigned in 1876 and Congress later voted to impeach him.
Some Republicans argue the House needs to focus on unity, and they consider impeachment a move that would further inflame partisan tensions.
- "Personally, I continue to believe that an impeachment at this time would have the opposite effect of bringing our country together," said McCarthy in a letter to his colleagues tonight.
What’s next: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hasn't said if she will immediately deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Advocates of impeachment make a multi-pronged argument.
- Trump would become the only president to have been impeached twice.
- A vote in the House forces Republicans to go on the record about whether to condemn the president’s actions.
- An impeachment creates a path for a Senate conviction and also allows for an additional vote to ban him from running for office in the future — an attractive option to some potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates.