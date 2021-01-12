Impeachment vote will shuffle Republicans and Democrats

The expectation House Republicans will reject a plan to use the 25th Amendment to oust President Trump on Tuesday is shuffling Democrats and Republicans on the impeachment vote to follow.

Why it matters: House Democrats are split between those who want to deliver an impeachment resolution immediately and those who want to withhold it to allow other Senate business to proceed. A sizable number of Republicans may also vote to impeach after last week's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol.

Progressives are not happy with the discussion on waiting.

One aide told Axios a delay ignores the pressing need to limit the damage Trump can cause during his final days and lessen pressure on Senate Republicans over time.

There is some precedent to impeach and convict government officials after they’ve left office but never has a sitting president been impeached twice, let alone after he is no longer in power.

William Belknap, a war secretary in President Ulysses Grant's administration, resigned in 1876 and Congress later voted to impeach him.

Some Republicans argue the House needs to focus on unity, and they consider impeachment a move that would further inflame partisan tensions.

"Personally, I continue to believe that an impeachment at this time would have the opposite effect of bringing our country together," said McCarthy in a letter to his colleagues tonight.

What’s next: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hasn't said if she will immediately deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Advocates of impeachment make a multi-pronged argument.