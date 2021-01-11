Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

House Democrats introduce impeachment charge against Trump

Trump supporters begin to overrun the Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

House Democrats on Monday introduced a single article of impeachment against President Trump for inciting a mob of his supporters to violence to prevent certifying the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

Why it matters: With less than two weeks left in his presidency, Trump faces a second impeachment, catalyzed by a monthslong campaign to baselessly discredit the results of the 2020 election — which ultimately led to a lethal attack on the nation's capital.

What they're saying: Democrats accuse Trump of engaging in "insurrection or rebellion" against the U.S. as defined in the 14th Amendment, which prohibits any such person from "holding any office" if the Senate convicts him.

  • Trump had encouraged those at the "March for Trump" protest to march to the Capitol, prior to the attack.
  • Two hours into the siege, Trump urged his supporters "to go home," adding: "We love you. You're very special. ... I know how you feel. But go home, and go home in peace."

Yes, but: The likelihood of conviction in the Senate is dubious, despite some Republican lawmakers saying they would consider it.

What to watch: The House is expected to vote later this week, possibly as soon as Wednesday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said. The vote would put House Republicans on the record for a second time.

Read the article:

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi says House "will proceed" with Trump impeachment action

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a press conference on Capitol Hill Thursday. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) outlined plans Sunday to move ahead with legislation to impeach President Trump over last week's siege at the U.S. capitol.

Driving the news: Pelosi said in a letter to Democrats the House will on Monday work to pass a resolution designed to press Vice President Mike Pence to "convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated Jan 10, 2021 - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Toomey calls on Trump to resign: "It's the best path forward"

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday he believes President Trump should resign, following his comment to Fox News on Saturday that he believes the president "committed impeachable offenses" over his actions before, during and after Wednesday's deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Why it matters: Toomey's comments come as some Republicans have signaled they may be open to the possibility of removing Trump from office over Wednesday's riot. He is the second Republican senator to call on Trump to resign, following Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tie-breaking vote a political challenge for Harris

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

While Democrats relish Kamala Harris' power to cast tie-breaking Senate votes in their favor, it has the potential to define her as vice president — and as a possible 2024 presidential contender.

Why it matters: As Senate president and a 51st vote for Democrats, Harris faces the prospect of weighing in on specific bills she would have avoided after leaving Congress. Her domestic and international travel — a key perk for the vice presidency — also could be inhibited by the need to remain close to Washington.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow