GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says he would "definitely consider" articles of impeachment

Photo: Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Image

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said in an interview on CBS "This Morning" that he would "definitely consider" any articles of impeachment against President Trump if the House decides to move forward with that process.

Why it matters: It signals that Republican senators, including those like Sasse who voted against convicting Trump in last year's impeachment trial, may now be open to the possibility of removing the president as a result of his conduct surrounding the Capitol insurrection.

What they're saying: "The House, if they come together and have a process, I will definitely consider whatever articles they might move because, as I've told you, I believe the president has disregarded his oath of office," Sasse said.

  • "He swore an oath to the American people to preserve, protect and defend the constitution. He acted against that, what he did was wicked," he continued.

The big picture: House Democrats are holding a caucus call Friday at noon to discuss the possibility of impeaching Trump for a second time if Vice President Pence and Trump’s Cabinet do not invoke the 25th Amendment.

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shared a screenshot of articles of impeachment that she said had "already been drafted" by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and "are ready for introduction."
  • House Assistant Speaker Catherine Clark (D-Mass.) told CNN on Friday that articles of impeachment could be brought to the House floor as soon as "mid-next week."

Orion Rummler
Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi and Schumer call for Trump's immediate removal from office

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday called for Vice President Mike Pence and members of President Trump's Cabinet to remove him from office via the 25th Amendment.

Driving the news: Pelosi accused Trump of committing "seditious acts" and said keeping him in office for the next 13 days would be "very dangerous." She emphasized that the "overwhelming sentiment" of her caucus is to impeach Trump if Pence or the Cabinet do not act.

Jacob Knutson
Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House Judiciary Committee Democrats urge Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

Vice President Pence presiding over a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. Photo: Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images

House Judiciary Committee Democrats called on Vice President Mike Pence in a letter Wednesday to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office, saying he incited the riot that violently breached the U.S. Capitol earlier that day.

Why it matters: The letter comes as Republican officials are considering drastic steps to stop the president, including censure, impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment, which would allow Pence to step in if  Trump were found to be unable to perform his duties, Axios' Jonathan Swan and Margaret Talev report.

Jonathan SwanMargaret Talev
Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Republicans consider drastic options to stop Trump

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

With 13 days left in President Trump's term, confidants and Republican officials are considering drastic steps to stop him.

The big picture: These measures include censure, impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment — a move, long dismissed as a liberal fantasy, in which Vice President Pence would step in if  Trump were found to be unable to perform his duties.

