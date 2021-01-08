Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said in an interview on CBS "This Morning" that he would "definitely consider" any articles of impeachment against President Trump if the House decides to move forward with that process.

Why it matters: It signals that Republican senators, including those like Sasse who voted against convicting Trump in last year's impeachment trial, may now be open to the possibility of removing the president as a result of his conduct surrounding the Capitol insurrection.

What they're saying: "The House, if they come together and have a process, I will definitely consider whatever articles they might move because, as I've told you, I believe the president has disregarded his oath of office," Sasse said.

"He swore an oath to the American people to preserve, protect and defend the constitution. He acted against that, what he did was wicked," he continued.

The big picture: House Democrats are holding a caucus call Friday at noon to discuss the possibility of impeaching Trump for a second time if Vice President Pence and Trump’s Cabinet do not invoke the 25th Amendment.