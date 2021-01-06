Protestors breached the Senate chambers following a "March for Trump" demonstration in response to Congress certifying Electoral College votes for Joe Biden on Wednesday. Capitol Police are leading evacuation efforts following a shelter in place order for lawmakers and reporters.

Where it stands: Senators, members of the House and reporters have been evacuated to undisclosed locations, per Axios reporters on the ground. Vice President Mike Pence, overseeing the certification of Electoral College votes, was evacuated from the Senate chamber around 2 p.m.

What we're hearing: Protesters walked through the Capitol statuary hall, which separates the House and Senate, filling into both sides with U.S. flags and MAGA flags.

Reporters were advised just after 2:30 p.m. to "be prepared to get down" in their chairs and relocate, Axios' Kadia Goba reports. She was in the chamber when members bolted the door and watched Capitol police draw their guns and point at the door.

At 2:31 p.m., everyone was evacuated from the floor.

A police officer stood in the center of the Cannon office building and shouted: “EVERYONE OUT, RIGHT NOW ... WE’RE EVACUATING," Axios' Alayna Treene reports. Police ushered everyone toward the Longworth House Office Building.

What to watch: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a citywide curfew for all residents in response to the incident from 6 p.m. on Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Thursday. She activated the National Guard in response to the planned mass demonstrations by Trump supporters.

What they're saying: Trump responded directly to the incident a little over an hour after it began, urging "everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful."