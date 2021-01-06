Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Protesters breach Senate chambers at U.S. Capitol

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Protestors breached the Senate chambers following a "March for Trump" demonstration in response to Congress certifying Electoral College votes for Joe Biden on Wednesday. Capitol Police are leading evacuation efforts following a shelter in place order for lawmakers and reporters.

Where it stands: Senators, members of the House and reporters have been evacuated to undisclosed locations, per Axios reporters on the ground. Vice President Mike Pence, overseeing the certification of Electoral College votes, was evacuated from the Senate chamber around 2 p.m.

What we're hearing: Protesters walked through the Capitol statuary hall, which separates the House and Senate, filling into both sides with U.S. flags and MAGA flags.

  • Reporters were advised just after 2:30 p.m. to "be prepared to get down" in their chairs and relocate, Axios' Kadia Goba reports. She was in the chamber when members bolted the door and watched Capitol police draw their guns and point at the door.
  • At 2:31 p.m., everyone was evacuated from the floor.
  • A police officer stood in the center of the Cannon office building and shouted: “EVERYONE OUT, RIGHT NOW ... WE’RE EVACUATING," Axios' Alayna Treene reports. Police ushered everyone toward the Longworth House Office Building.

What to watch: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a citywide curfew for all residents in response to the incident from 6 p.m. on Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Thursday. She activated the National Guard in response to the planned mass demonstrations by Trump supporters.

What they're saying: Trump responded directly to the incident a little over an hour after it began, urging "everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful."

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneStef W. Kight
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Your guide to Congress' certification of Biden's win

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There's no doubt about the outcome — Congress will ratify Joe Biden's election win and he'll be sworn in on Jan. 20 — but that won't stop today's political theater that may drag late into the night.

  • Here's our guide to watching the certification debate, with input from legislative aides, historians, election experts and Axios' Ursula Perano.
Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
Jan 5, 2021 - Politics & Policy

A tense, tectonic 48 hours

A stage goes up on the Ellipse yesterday ahead of tomorrow's pro-Trump rally. Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

The next two days look to be the most tumultuous and telling of the wild, never-ending 2020 election.

Driving the news: Twin runoffs in Georgia today determine control of the U.S. Senate. And perhaps half or more of the Republicans in Congress will cast an unprecedented number of votes to invalidate President-elect Biden’s clear win, as the House and Senate meet to certify the Electoral College votes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Jan 5, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Kelly Loeffler says she'll object to Biden's Electoral College win

President Trump and Sen. Kelly Loeffler at a campaign rally at Dalton Regional Airport in Dalton, Georgia, on Monday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) announced in a statement Monday she will "vote to give President Trump and the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection to the Electoral College certification process."

Why it matters: Loeffler made the announcement on the eve of her crucial, tight Senate runoff election in Georgia Tuesday — held one day before the certification vote.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow