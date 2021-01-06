Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Pelosi says Congress will finish ratifying Biden's election win

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presiding over a a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement to lawmakers Wednesday that Congress will finish certifying President-elect Biden's Electoral College victory after a mob supporting President Trump violently breached the Capitol Building and prevented lawmakers from certifying the vote earlier that day.

The big picture: Pelosi said the joint session of Congress will reconvene after the building is cleared for use again and work through the night, adding that the mob assault cannot "deter us from our responsibility to validate the election of Joe Biden."

Vice President Mike Pence returned to the Senate Wednesday evening and will "finish the People’s business" after he left the chamber when the mob breached the building, Devin O’Malley, the VP's press secretary, said on Twitter.

What they're saying: "Today, a shameful assault was made on our democracy," Pelosi said. "It was anointed at the highest level of government."

  • "We always knew this responsibility would take us into the night. The night may still be long but we are hopeful for a shorter agenda, but our purpose will be accomplished."
  • "We also knew that we would be a part of history in a positive way, today, despite ill-founded objections to the Electoral College vote.  We now will be part of history, as such a shameful picture of our country was put out to the world, instigated at the highest level."
  • "Today, January 6 – the Feast of Epiphany – let us pray that this instigation to violence will provide an epiphany for our country to heal."

Go deeper: Trump defends mob that stormed U.S. Capitol

Biden calls on Trump to condemn mob violence at U.S. Capitol

President-elect Joe Biden called on President Trump to demand his backers end their siege on the Capitol on national television, saying the violence "borders on sedition and it must end now."

Driving the news: “President Trump, step up,” Biden said, speaking a little after 4p ET, after a mob of Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol to try to block lawmakers’ certification of Biden’s Electoral College win.

Capitol secured hours after mob breach

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol was secured hours after a mob supporting President Trump violently breached the building, causing a lockdown and evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters.

Where it stands: Senators, House members and members of the media were evacuated to undisclosed locations following the incident, per Axios reporters on the ground. Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the Senate chamber around 2 p.m. and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi connected with her caucus from a secure location, Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.) told C-SPAN.

Trump targets Liz Cheney and other Republicans as "weak" in new escalation of GOP civil war

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Addressing a huge crowd of loyal supporters south of the White House, President Trump declared that he will never concede to Joe Biden and attacked "weak Republicans" — calling out "the Liz Cheneys of the world" — for failing to support his efforts to overturn the results of the election.

Why it matters: It's a new escalation in Trump's war against the GOP, which has pitted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other mainstream Republicans against the most popular figure in the party. Cheney is a member of House Republican leadership, meaning that Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will likely be forced to respond.

