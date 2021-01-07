We were prepared to cover a different kind of fight in Congress today, a debate that would delay but fail to block Joe Biden's Electoral College win.

Instead, we there when mobs stormed the House and Senate chambers on behalf of President Trump, waving Trump 2020 flags and the Stars and Bars of the Confederacy.

The big picture: Later that night, we were back in each chamber as lawmakers vow to finish counting the Electoral College votes tonight. We're shaken but OK. We're also seeing democracy and politics in a different light.

Here's how we experienced today's events.

Alayna: I was in the Cannon House Office Building, one of the first buildings on the Capitol complex to get evacuated. I was a minute away from going on live television, just after President Trump urged the protesters to march down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol.

A Capitol police officer ran into the Rotunda and screamed, "EVERYONE EVACUATE! GET OUT. MOVE!"

People were confused, but most of us didn't realize the severity of the threat. I repositioned in the Senate Press Gallery, only to be rushed into the chamber balcony by police and gallery staff. They locked the doors, sent reporters to the balcony, while senators and staff held below. Vice President Pence had been evacuated just before they locked the doors.

At 2:31pm, the chamber was evacuated. Senators and staff were ushered out first, and press followed.

As they rushed away, Senate parliamentary staff grabbed hold of the mahogany boxes containing the Electoral College certificates.

We were held in a room (whose location we were asked not to disclose for security reasons) for roughly five hours. Police couldn't tell us what would happen next or what was going on in the rest of the complex.

Kadia: I was in the House Press Gallery when police announced the Capitol was breached and there would be a lockdown.

Photo: Kadia Goba/Axios

At first, officials asked everyone to remain calm and seated: "You can move around inside but please do not try to leave at this time."