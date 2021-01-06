Get the latest market trends in your inbox

McConnell: "Our democracy would enter a death spiral" if Congress overturned election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday rebuked his Republican colleagues' efforts to block the certification of the Electoral College, saying in an emotional speech on the Senate floor that overturning the results of the election "would damage our republic forever."

Why it matters: In a complete break from President Trump and other Republicans, McConnell denounced "sweeping conspiracy theories" about widespread election fraud and said he "will not pretend" voting to overturn the election would be a "harmless protest gesture."

Between the lines: McConnell fears the vote will put Republicans up for re-election in 2022 in a horrible position — forcing them to choose between defying the most popular politician in the party, Donald Trump, and fueling Democratic charges they are undermining democracy.

  • The speech comes hours after the country learned that Democrats were likely to take control of the Senate after winning the Georgia runoffs, making McConnell minority leader for the first time in six years.
  • Many Republicans are privately furious with Trump for blowing their Senate majority by spending the last two months attacking Republicans and condemning the presidential vote in Georgia as "rigged."

What he's saying: "I've served 36 years in the Senate. This will be the most important vote I have ever cast," McConnell said.

  • "Congress will either override the voters, overrule them — the voters, the states, and the courts — for the first time ever, or honor the people's decision. We'll either guarantee Democrats' delegitimizing efforts of 2016 become a permanent new routine for both sides, or declare that our nation deserves a lot better than this," he continued.
  • "We will either hasten down a poisonous path where only the winners of elections actually accept the results, or show we can still muster the patriotic courage that our forebearers showed not only in victory, but in defeat."

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell's plan to save the Senate

Photo: Rod Lamkey Pool/Getty Images

Before senators begin debating an expected challenge to Arizona's Electoral College vote Wednesday, Sen. Mitch McConnell will deliver a weighty speech trying to save the Senate from itself, people familiar with his plans tell Axios.

Why it matters: The majority leader had hoped to keep his fellow Republicans from challenging the 2020 election results, but now that over a dozen senators will, the history-lover aims to keep his party from even deeper self-inflicted wounds.

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Trump implosion

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Republicans, who enabled President Trump with their silence and compliance, are privately furious with him for blowing their Senate majority.

Driving the news: Democrat Raphael Warnock was declared victor over Sen. Kelly Loeffler in one of the twin Georgia runoffs at 2 a.m., and will become the Southern state's first Black senator. Democrat Jon Ossoff is on track to beat former Sen. David Perdue in the other runoff, with most of the outstanding votes in Democratic strongholds.

Rebecca Falconer
Jan 5, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Kelly Loeffler says she'll object to Biden's Electoral College win

President Trump and Sen. Kelly Loeffler at a campaign rally at Dalton Regional Airport in Dalton, Georgia, on Monday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) announced in a statement Monday she will "vote to give President Trump and the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection to the Electoral College certification process."

Why it matters: Loeffler made the announcement on the eve of her crucial, tight Senate runoff election in Georgia Tuesday — held one day before the certification vote.

