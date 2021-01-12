No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney says she will vote to impeach Trump

GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) became the second GOP member of Congress and the highest-ranking Republican to publicly announce her support for impeaching President Trump, joining Republican Rep. John Katko (N.Y.).

Why it matters: House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment that accuses Trump of inciting insurrection against the U.S. government, after a mob of his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol. The House will vote Wednesday on impeachment.

Here are the Republicans who have said they will vote for impeachment: