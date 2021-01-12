No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney says she will vote to impeach Trump

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios
GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) became the second GOP member of Congress and the highest-ranking Republican to publicly announce her support for impeaching President Trump, joining Republican Rep. John Katko (N.Y.).
Why it matters: House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment that accuses Trump of inciting insurrection against the U.S. government, after a mob of his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol. The House will vote Wednesday on impeachment.
Here are the Republicans who have said they will vote for impeachment:
- Liz Cheney: "The President of the United States summoned his mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. ... There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution. I will vote to impeach the President."
- John Katko: “To allow the president of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy. For that reason, I cannot sit by without taking action. I will vote to impeach this president."
- Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.): "There is no doubt in my mind that the president broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection...I will vote in favor of impeachment."