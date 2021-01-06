In photos: Protestors storm U.S. Capitol

Demonstrators from the "March for Trump" stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, resulting in the evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters and the lockdown of at least three buildings.

Why it matters: The attack occurred during a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote for Joe Biden. Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who are respectively second and third in the line of succession, have been moved to undisclosed locations. The rest of the House and Senate are sheltering in place.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a citywide curfew from 6 p.m. on Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

A look at the scene:

