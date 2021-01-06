Get the latest market trends in your inbox

In photos: Protestors storm U.S. Capitol

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Demonstrators from the "March for Trump" stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, resulting in the evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters and the lockdown of at least three buildings.

Why it matters: The attack occurred during a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote for Joe Biden. Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who are respectively second and third in the line of succession, have been moved to undisclosed locations. The rest of the House and Senate are sheltering in place.

A look at the scene:

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Rebecca Falconer
Dec 29, 2020 - Science

2020 was an extraordinary year for fires. Expect more like it.

A firefighter at a wildfire in San Mateo, California, Aug. 19. Nearly 4.2 million acres has burned in the state this year — the most on record, per Cal Fire. Wildfires have killed 31 people and razed over 10,400 structures in the state in 2020. Photo: Liu Guanguan/China News Service via Getty Images

2020 has been an extraordinary year for wildfires on the U.S. West Coast and around the world, but you should expect more of the same this decade and in years to come.

For the record: That's the assessment of University of California, Los Angeles, climate scientist Daniel Swain, who says we need to learn to live with fire better by embracing good management practices, including traditional indigenous management.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Jan 5, 2021 - Politics & Policy

In photos: Trump and Biden hold dueling Georgia rallies on eve of crucial runoffs

Combination images of President Trump, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, President-elect Joe Biden and and Rev. Raphael Warnock at their respective Georgia events. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden were both campaigning at events in Georgia Monday night on the eve of the pivotal twin runoffs in the state that'll determine which party controls the Senate.

The big picture: Trump at his rally in north Georgia made baseless claims about the 2020 election and warned the state's Democratic candidates would force a sharp swing to the left. Biden said at his Atlanta event a vote for those candidates, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, would lead to the Senate granting Americans $2,000 in stimulus checks.

Orion Rummler
Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McCarthy: "Help is needed" at U.S. Capitol after mob breaches building

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) declared that "help is needed" in a live phone interview with CBS News, in response to a mob breaching the U.S. Capitol and Senate chambers following a "March for Trump" demonstration against certifying Electoral College votes.

What he's saying: “I think for the security of others, I think help is needed," McCarthy said. "Let's get this under control."

