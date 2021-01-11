Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Pelosi says House "will proceed" with Trump impeachment action

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a press conference on Capitol Hill Thursday. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) outlined plans Sunday to move ahead with legislation to impeach President Trump over last week's siege at the U.S. capitol.

Driving the news: Pelosi said in a letter to Democrats the House will on Monday work to pass a resolution designed to press Vice President Mike Pence to "convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office."

  • She's giving Pence 24 hours to respond. If not, "we will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the Floor," Pelosi said.

What else she's saying: Pelosi said she wanted to act "with urgency" in "protecting our Constitution and our Democracy" because "this President represents an imminent threat to both."

  • "As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action," she added.

Between the lines: Some senior officials at the State Department and other agencies have privately discussed the need to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, but that idea is going nowhere, Axios' Jonathan Swan notes.

Of note: Pelosi did not say when a vote on impeachment would happen. But House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) told CNN earlier Sunday, "Let's give President-elect Biden the 100 days he needs to get his agenda off and running, and maybe we'll send the articles sometime after that."

  • Pence's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Updated Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi threatens second impeachment if Trump does not resign

Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in a letter to members Friday that Congress will move forward with impeaching President Trump for a second time if he does not leave office "imminently and willingly."

Driving the news: House Democrats had a caucus call at noon to discuss the topic of impeachment. Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) told CNN that Democrats could bring articles of impeachment to the House floor as soon as "mid-next week" if Vice President Pence and Cabinet members do not invoke the 25th Amendment.

Alayna TreeneAlexi McCammondKadia Goba
Updated Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House expected to introduce articles of impeachment next week

Speaker Pelosi. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The House is planning to introduce articles of impeachment against President Trump as early as Monday, several sources familiar with the Democrats' plans tell Axios.

What they're saying: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Friday night that if Trump doesn't immediately resign: "I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment."

Rebecca Falconer
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi tells lawmakers to be ready to return to D.C. next week over Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a news conference on Thursday. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told Democratic lawmakers in a letter released Saturday night to "be prepared to return" to Washington, D.C., next week.

Why it matters: Although Pelosi did not specifically mention plans to instigate proceedings to impeach or remove President Trump from office over last Wednesday's deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol, she said, "There must be a recognition that this desecration was instigated by the President."

