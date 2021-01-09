GOP Sen. Toomey: Trump "committed impeachable offenses"

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) told Fox News Saturday that he believes President Trump "committed impeachable offenses" over his actions before, during and after Wednesday's deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Why it matters: Toomey's comments come as some Republicans signal they may be open to the possibility of removing Trump from office over Wednesday's riot.

Many lawmakers, including Republicans, have condemned Trump's actions surrounding the riot of his supporters at the Capitol.

While some Republicans contend a second impeachment trial would "only divide our country more," others, including Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), have said they would consider the action.

What he's saying: “I do think the president committed impeachable offenses, but I don’t know what’s going to land on the Senate floor if anything," Toomey said in an interview with Fox News' "The Journal Editorial Report" that aired Saturday.

Toomey said he doesn't know what the House is "going to send over, and one of the things that I’m concerned about, frankly, is whether the House would completely politicize something."

The big picture: House Democrats plan to move on a second impeachment of Trump as early as Monday — and on Wednesday at the latest, depending on member travel, Axios' Mike Allen reports.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office noted in a memo to Republicans that the Senate won't reconvene for substantive business until Jan. 19, per the Washington Post. That means an impeachment trial couldn't begin before Inauguration Eve.

