Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

GOP Sen. Toomey: Trump "committed impeachable offenses"

Sen. Pat Toomey. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) told Fox News Saturday that he believes President Trump "committed impeachable offenses" over his actions before, during and after Wednesday's deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Why it matters: Toomey's comments come as some Republicans signal they may be open to the possibility of removing Trump from office over Wednesday's riot.

  • Many lawmakers, including Republicans, have condemned Trump's actions surrounding the riot of his supporters at the Capitol.
  • While some Republicans contend a second impeachment trial would "only divide our country more," others, including Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), have said they would consider the action.

What he's saying: “I do think the president committed impeachable offenses, but I don’t know what’s going to land on the Senate floor if anything," Toomey said in an interview with Fox News' "The Journal Editorial Report" that aired Saturday.

  • Toomey said he doesn't know what the House is "going to send over, and one of the things that I’m concerned about, frankly, is whether the House would completely politicize something."

The big picture: House Democrats plan to move on a second impeachment of Trump as early as Monday — and on Wednesday at the latest, depending on member travel, Axios' Mike Allen reports.

  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office noted in a memo to Republicans that the Senate won't reconvene for substantive business until Jan. 19, per the Washington Post. That means an impeachment trial couldn't begin before Inauguration Eve.

Go deeper: Democrats to vote on Impeachment II early next week

Go deeper

Axios
Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

"I want him out": GOP Sen. Murkowski calls on Trump to resign

Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) told the Anchorage Daily News on Friday that she wants President Trump to resign, and if the GOP cannot separate itself from the president, she would "sincerely" question her future in the party.

Why it matters: Murkowski’s comments come as some Republicans signal they may be open to the possibility of removing Trump from office over his actions before, during and after Wednesday’s deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says he would "definitely consider" articles of impeachment

Photo: Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Image

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said in an interview on CBS "This Morning" that he would "definitely consider" any articles of impeachment against President Trump if the House decides to move forward with that process.

Why it matters: It signals that Republican senators, including those like Sasse who voted against convicting Trump in last year's impeachment trial, may now be open to the possibility of removing the president as a result of his conduct surrounding the Capitol insurrection.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneAlexi McCammondKadia Goba
Updated Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House expected to introduce articles of impeachment next week

Speaker Pelosi. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The House is planning to introduce articles of impeachment against President Trump as early as Monday, several sources familiar with the Democrats' plans tell Axios.

What they're saying: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Friday night that if Trump doesn't immediately resign: "I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!