Democrats to vote on Impeachment II early next week

Photo: CBS News
House Democrats plan to move on a second impeachment of Donald J. Trump as early as Monday — and on Wednesday at the latest, depending on member travel, Hill sources tell me.
The state of play: There's just one article in the four-page draft: "Incitement of Insurrection." More than half of House Democrats instantly signed on.
Speaker Pelosi told Lesley Stahl for Sunday's "60 Minutes" that Trump is "deranged": "[S}adly, the person that's running the Executive Branch is a deranged, unhinged, dangerous president of the United States.
- " And we're only a number of days until we can be protected from him. But he has done something so serious that there should be prosecution against him."
Senate Majority Leader McConnell's office notes in memo to Republican senators that the Senate won't reconvene for substantive business until Jan. 19, the WashPost reports. So an impeachment trial couldn't begin before Inauguration Eve.
🎥 See clip of Speaker Pelosi on "60 Minutes."