McCarthy says second Trump impeachment would "divide our country more"

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is urging Democrats not to impeach President Trump for a second time following Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol building.

What he's saying: "Impeaching the President with just 12 days left in his term will only divide our country more," McCarthy wrote in a statement. "I have reached out to President-elect Biden today and plan to speak to him about how we must work together to lower the temperature and unite the country to solve America’s challenges."

"United we can deliver the peace, strength, and prosperity our country needs. Divided, we will fail."

Why it matters: Democrats are expected to move forward with impeaching Trump for a second time. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that Trump should resign "immediately" and urged Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to consider invoking the 25th amendment.

No U.S. president has ever been impeached twice — but the Senate would have to hold an impeachment trial and convict the president of wrongdoing by a two-thirds majority to remove Trump from office.

Pelosi wrote in a letter to fellow House members on Friday, "Nearly fifty years ago, after years of enabling their rogue President, Republicans in Congress finally told President Nixon that it was time to go ... Republicans in Congress need to follow that example and call on Trump to depart his office – immediately."