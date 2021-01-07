Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Axios-Ipsos poll: Republicans oppose removing Trump over Capitol siege

Data: Ipsos/Axios Survey; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Ipsos/Axios Survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Eight in 10 Republicans oppose removing President Trump from office for inciting his supporters to storm Congress in an effort to overturn his election loss, according to a new Ipsos poll for Axios.

Why it matters: The stark finding underscores the degree to which the Republican Party has become the party of Trump.

  • This helps to explain GOP leaders' resistance to impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment.
  • At the same time, the polling suggests near unanimous opposition to protesters' siege and somewhat dampened enthusiasm among Republicans for Trump's refusal to concede.

What they're saying: "This has damaged the standing to continue contesting the election with a big chunk of the public," said pollster Chris Jackson, senior vice president for Ipsos Public Affairs.

  • "But what it also tells us is that it doesn't fundamentally change the underlying political dynamics in the country, where Republicans think Trump should stay in office and Democrats do not."
  • "For a lot of Americans the political establishment, the media establishment, aren't trusted to do what's necessary, and people sort of feel like there's a need for regular folks to step up."

By the numbers: Just 6% of Americans say they support Wednesday's effort by protesters to forcibly stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's Electoral College win.

  • But six in 10 Republicans say if elected leaders don't protect the country, the people must take action themselves.
  • 74% of Democrats, but just 22% of Republicans, considered yesterday's events an attempted coup.
  • Half the country (86% of Democrats but just 15% of Republicans) says Trump should immediately be removed from office.

Between the lines: The national survey of 536 U.S. adults was conducted Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Ipsos also conducted a snap poll of 500 people earlier in the day, just after the House and Senate chambers were cleared.

  • Between the first and second polls, overall support for Trump contesting the election dipped from 34% to 28%, and support for GOP politicians helping Trump to contest it also dropped, from 35% to 29%.
  • Among Republican respondents, support for contesting Biden's win dropped from about three in four to about two in three.
  • Support for the Capitol police dropped even more precipitously between the two polls, from 59% to 43% — though that was driven largely by Democrats' disapproval.

Methodology: The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 4.6 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, for results based on the entire sample of adults.

  • The margin of sampling error takes into account the design effect, which was 1.2. The margin of sampling error is higher and varies for results based on sub-samples.

Margaret Talev
Jan 6, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Axios-SurveyMonkey poll: Election fight leaves lasting damage

Data: Axios/SurveyMonkey survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Nearly 3 in 4 Democrats say the organized effort in Congress to block certification of Joe Biden's Electoral College win is a threat to America's democracy, while 6 in 10 Republicans say it's a defense of it, according to a new SurveyMonkey poll for Axios.

The big picture: The poll shows how badly Biden has been damaged by two months of baseless allegations of election fraud. Just 58% of Americans accept his win as legitimate, while more than one in four doesn't — and most of those skeptics say they won't buy it even if Congress certifies the results today, as expected.

Axios
Jan 6, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump targets Liz Cheney and other Republicans as "weak" in new escalation of GOP civil war

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Addressing a huge crowd of loyal supporters south of the White House, President Trump declared that he will never concede to Joe Biden and attacked "weak Republicans" — calling out "the Liz Cheneys of the world" — for failing to support his efforts to overturn the results of the election.

Why it matters: It's a new escalation in Trump's war against the GOP, which has pitted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other mainstream Republicans against the most popular figure in the party. Cheney is a member of House Republican leadership, meaning that Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will likely be forced to respond.

Jacob Knutson
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House Judiciary Committee Democrats urge Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

Vice President Pence presiding over a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. Photo: Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images

House Judiciary Committee Democrats called on Vice President Mike Pence in a letter Wednesday to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office, saying he incited the riot that violently breached the U.S. Capitol earlier that day.

Why it matters: The letter comes as Republican officials are considering drastic steps to stop the president, including censure, impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment, which would allow Pence to step in if  Trump were found to be unable to perform his duties, Axios' Jonathan Swan and Margaret Talev report.

