Most Senate Republicans join Rand Paul effort to dismiss Trump's 2nd impeachment trial

Photo: Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images

Forty-five Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, supported an effort to dismiss former President Trump's second impeachment trial.

Why it matters: The vote serves as a precursor to how senators will approach next month's impeachment trial, making it highly unlikely the Senate will vote to convict. The House impeached Trump for a second time for "incitement of insurrection" following events from Jan 6. when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

  • Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) raised a point of order on Tuesday afternoon to hold a vote on the constitutionality of the impeachment trial, now that Trump is out of office.
  • Majority Leader Chuck Schumer then asked for a vote to "table" the motion, thus killing Paul's point of order, and that measure passed 55-45.
  • Five Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins(Me.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Ben Sasse(Ne.), and Pat Toomey (Pa.), joined all Democrats to table Paul's point of order.
  • Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voted no, supporting Paul.

What they're saying: Earlier in the day, Paul indicated the vote would show "we're basically wasting our time" by impeaching Trump now that he's out of office.

  • "I think there will be enough support on it to show there’s no chance they can impeach the president. If 34 people support my resolution that this is an unconstitutional proceeding it shows they don’t have the votes."
  • 17 Republicans would need to join all Democrats in order to convict Trump.

What's next: Senators, who will serve as jurors during the trial, were sworn in Tuesday but the actual trial begins the week of Feb. 8. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D.-Vt.), the most senior Democrat in the Senate and pro tempore, will preside over the trial.

The other side: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who has been an open critic of Trump, said on CNN's "State of the Union" that he's going to listen to what the lawyers have to say but believes "it's pretty clear the effort is constitutional."

  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) told reporters on Tuesday that her review has led her to believe the trial is constitutional in recognizing that "impeachment is not solely about removing a president, it is also a matter of political consequence."

Go deeper

Axios
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden on Trump's impeachment trial: "I think it has to happen"

President Biden told CNN Monday that he believes the impeachment trial of former President Trump "has to happen," but he does not think 17 Republicans will join Democrats to vote to convict.

Why it matters: Biden's comments are most concrete he has made about his views on Trump's second impeachment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kadia GobaOrion Rummler
Jan 25, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy to preside over Trump's second impeachment trial

Sen. Patrick Leahy heads to the Senate floor on Nov. 9. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) is expected to preside over former President Trump's second impeachment trial, a Senate source tells Axios. CNN first reported Leahy's role.

Why it matters: The Constitution requires the chief justice of the Supreme Court to preside over a sitting president's impeachment trial rather than the vice president — who has the title of president of the Senate — to avoid a potential conflict of interest. However, there is no precedent for a former president.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House delivers article of impeachment against Trump to Senate

House Impeachment managers accompany the formal article of impeachment as they walk through the Rotunda to deliver them to the U.S. Senate. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

House managers on Monday delivered the article of impeachment against former President Trump for "incitement of insurrection" to the Senate.

Why it matters: The expected move formally triggers preparations for the trial. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced last week that the trial will begin the week of Feb. 8.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow