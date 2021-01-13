Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump, twice impeached

Photo: House TV

With soldiers guarding the Capitol halls, Donald J. Trump became the first president in American history to be impeached twice.

By the numbers: The tally for history: 232-197, with 10 Republicans voting to impeach. (None voted to impeach last year.)

Why it matters: Real cracks are showing in Trump's GOP support.

  • Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy, who opposed impeachment, said Trump "bears responsibility" for last week's insurrection.
  • Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell left open a path to conviction, saying he'll listen to the arguments when presented to the Senate.
Screenshot: CNN

Between the lines: Trump called for “no violence” in a statement to Fox News today.

  • He had to distribute it via the media, White House statement and text message because he’s been suspended or banned from all major social media platforms.

What's next: The Senate trial will likely take place during the Biden administration, potentially changing the dynamics around conviction and removal.

  • McConnell won't be calling back the Senate ahead of Jan. 19.
  • His team thinks the idea that Trump could be convicted and removed from office before the inauguration is a fantasy, sources tell Axios' Alayna Treene.
  • The Senate trial requires much more logistical planning than the House impeachment.
  • That includes drafting and passing a resolution for what the Senate’s order of business will look like, walk-throughs in the chamber, and contacting the Supreme Court chief justice, who will preside.
  • A huge issue for McConnell, and one of the main reasons he declined reconvening for an emergency session, is avoiding conflicting with the all-hands-on-deck security slated for the inauguration.

The bottom line: A year ago this week, Trump's first impeachment trial began. A week ago today, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. A week from today, Joe Biden will be president.

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top Republicans want Trump done — forevermore

President Trump faces reporters as he walks toward Marine One yesterday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Top Republicans want to bury President Trump, for good. But they are divided whether to do it with one quick kill via impeachment, or let him slowly fade away.

  • A House impeachment vote, which would make Trump the first president to be impeached twice, is expected in mid-afternoon.

The big picture: Sources tell Axios Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would be more likely than not to vote to convict Trump — a green light for other Republican senators to follow.

Kadia GobaAlexi McCammondAlayna Treene
Jan 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Impeachment vote will shuffle Republicans and Democrats

A mirror image of the Capitol tonight. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The expectation House Republicans will reject a plan to use the 25th Amendment to oust President Trump on Tuesday is shuffling Democrats and Republicans on the impeachment vote to follow.

Why it matters: House Democrats are split between those who want to deliver an impeachment resolution immediately and those who want to withhold it to allow other Senate business to proceed. A sizable number of Republicans may also vote to impeach after last week's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol.

Mike Allen, author of AM
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: McConnell leans toward convicting Trump

Photos: Getty Images

There's a better than 50-50 chance that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would vote to convict President Trump in an impeachment trial, sources tell Axios.

What they're saying: "The Senate institutional loyalists are fomenting a counterrevolution" to Trump, said a top Republican close to McConnell.

