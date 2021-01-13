With soldiers guarding the Capitol halls, Donald J. Trump became the first president in American history to be impeached twice.

By the numbers: The tally for history: 232-197, with 10 Republicans voting to impeach. (None voted to impeach last year.)

Why it matters: Real cracks are showing in Trump's GOP support.

Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy, who opposed impeachment, said Trump "bears responsibility" for last week's insurrection.

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell left open a path to conviction, saying he'll listen to the arguments when presented to the Senate.

Screenshot: CNN

Between the lines: Trump called for “no violence” in a statement to Fox News today.

He had to distribute it via the media, White House statement and text message because he’s been suspended or banned from all major social media platforms.

What's next: The Senate trial will likely take place during the Biden administration, potentially changing the dynamics around conviction and removal.

McConnell won't be calling back the Senate ahead of Jan. 19.

calling back the Senate ahead of Jan. 19. His team thinks the idea that Trump could be convicted and removed from office before the inauguration is a fantasy, sources tell Axios' Alayna Treene.

the idea that Trump could be convicted and removed from office before the inauguration is a fantasy, sources tell Axios' Alayna Treene. The Senate trial requires much more logistical planning than the House impeachment.

requires much more logistical planning than the House impeachment. That includes drafting and passing a resolution for what the Senate’s order of business will look like, walk-throughs in the chamber, and contacting the Supreme Court chief justice, who will preside.

drafting and passing a resolution for what the Senate’s order of business will look like, walk-throughs in the chamber, and contacting the Supreme Court chief justice, who will preside. A huge issue for McConnell, and one of the main reasons he declined reconvening for an emergency session, is avoiding conflicting with the all-hands-on-deck security slated for the inauguration.

The bottom line: A year ago this week, Trump's first impeachment trial began. A week ago today, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. A week from today, Joe Biden will be president.