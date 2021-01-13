President Trump urged the American public on Wednesday to refrain from violence ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, again calling for a peaceful transition of power.

Why it matters: The statement was released as the House debated whether to impeach Trump for a second time, after the president was accused of inciting the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol and left five dead last week.

D.C. is currently on high alert ahead of the Biden inauguration, with the National Guard deployed to the nation’s capital.

What they're saying: “In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.”