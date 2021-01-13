Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Trump publicly calls for “no violence” and peaceful transition

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump urged the American public on Wednesday to refrain from violence ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, again calling for a peaceful transition of power.

Why it matters: The statement was released as the House debated whether to impeach Trump for a second time, after the president was accused of inciting the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol and left five dead last week.

  • D.C. is currently on high alert ahead of the Biden inauguration, with the National Guard deployed to the nation’s capital.

What they're saying: “In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.”

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"No tolerance": Acting attorney general warns against disruptions at Biden inauguration

Jeffrey Rosen. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen on late Tuesday warned that the Justice Department will have "no tolerance whatsoever" for anyone looking to disturb President-elect Biden's inauguration.

What he's saying: "I want to send a clear message to anyone contemplating violence, threats of violence or other criminal conduct: We will have no tolerance whatsoever for any attempts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 20 that our Constitution calls for," Rosen said in his first appearance since last week's Capitol siege.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Jan 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump approves emergency declaration for D.C. ahead of Biden inauguration

Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump on Monday approved an emergency declaration for Washington, D.C., ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inaurgation, effective Monday through Jan. 24.

Driving the news: Outgoing Capitol Police chief Steven Sund and others have warned D.C. could see a repeat of the violence seen at last week's deadly siege at Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Here are the Republicans who will vote to impeach Trump

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) on Wednesday became the sixth Republican lawmaker to publicly announce their support for impeaching President Trump — a day after GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) became the highest-ranking House Republican to say they would do so.

Why it matters: House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment that accuses Trump of inciting insurrection against the U.S. government, after a mob of his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol. The House will vote Wednesday on impeachment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow