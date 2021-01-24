Sign up for our daily briefing

Romney on impeachment: "It's pretty clear that the effort is constitutional."

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said on CNN's "State of the Union" he believes the impeachment trial is constitutional, despite former President Trump no longer being in office.

Driving the news: Some Republicans have objected to hearing the impeachment trial in the Senate, saying it would be unconstitutional to convict a former president.

What he's saying: "I think if you put aside the partisan columns that are written in various publications and look at those that are written by academics, you'll find that the preponderance of the legal opinion is that an impeachment trial after someone has left office is constitutional," Romney said.

  • "I'll hear what the lawyers have to say for each side, but I think it's pretty clear that the effort is constitutional."

Worth noting: Romney was the only Republican senator to vote to impeach Trump during the president's first trial before the chamber. The Utah senator appeared to signal that he would potentially vote to convict Trump.

  • "I believe that what is being alleged and what we saw, which is incitement to insurrection, is an impeachable offense. If not, what is?"

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP implosion: Trump threats, payback

Spotted last week on a work van in Evansville, Ind. Photo: Sam Owens/The Evansville Courier & Press via Reuters

The GOP is getting torn apart by a spreading revolt against party leaders for failing to stand up for former President Trump and punish his critics.

Why it matters: Republican leaders suffered a nightmarish two months in Washington. Outside the nation’s capital, it's even worse.

Orion Rummler
4 hours ago - Health

U.S. surpasses 25 million COVID cases

A mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium on Jan. 22 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The U.S has confirmed more than 25 million coronavirus cases, per Johns Hopkins data updated on Sunday.

The big picture: President Biden has said he expects the country's death toll to exceed 500,000 people by next month, as the rate of deaths due to the virus continues to escalate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
