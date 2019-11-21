Fiona Hill, President Trump's former top Russia adviser, and David Holmes, a State Department official at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, are testifying in Thursday's impeachment hearing.

Driving the news: Hill testified that a "fictional narrative" about Ukraine and a conspiracy theory alleging its interference in the 2016 presidential election, driven by partisan politics, distracted Trump from the real threat that Russia poses to America's democracy.

This post will be updated with new developments as the hearing continues.