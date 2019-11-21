GOP Rep. Will Hurd signals that he will vote "no" on Trump's impeachment

Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) said during Thursday's impeachment hearing that impeachable offenses should be "compelling, overwhelmingly clear and unambiguous," and that he has not heard evidence over the past two weeks that proves President Trump "committed bribery or extortion."
"An impeachable offense should be compelling, overwhelmingly clear and unambiguous, and it is not something to be rushed or taken lightly. I have not heard evidence proving the president committed bribery or extortion. I also reject the notion that holding this view means supporting all of the foreign policy choices we have been hearing about over these last few weeks."
Why it matters: Hurd, a moderate former CIA officer who is not running for re-election, was seen as one of the most likely Republicans to break ranks to vote in favor of impeachment.
- He and others used Fiona Hill's and David Holmes' testimonies on Thursday largely to make closing statements in what is likely to be the last public hearing before articles of impeachment are voted on in the House.
- With Hurd's comments setting the threshold, it's highly unlikely that any Republicans will break ranks.
Go deeper: Live updates from Hill's and Holmes' testimonies