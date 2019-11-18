The House Intelligence Committee will begin its second week of public hearings in its impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, holding five hearings with eight witnesses over three days.

The big picture: Unlike last week's testimonies from Bill Taylor, George Kent and Marie Yovanovitch, this week will see testimony from officials who directly listened in to President Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — as well others with direct knowledge about the alleged withholding of military aid to Ukraine.