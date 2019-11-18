Stories

The schedule for this week's impeachment hearings

The view before Marie Yovanovitch's impeachment hearing. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The House Intelligence Committee will begin its second week of public hearings in its impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, holding five hearings with eight witnesses over three days.

The big picture: Unlike last week's testimonies from Bill Taylor, George Kent and Marie Yovanovitch, this week will see testimony from officials who directly listened in to President Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — as well others with direct knowledge about the alleged withholding of military aid to Ukraine.

The schedule

Tuesday AM: Lt. Col Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams

  • Vindman is the National Security Council's top Ukraine expert and a decorated Army veteran. He directly listened into the July call. During the closed-door hearings, he testified that acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney "coordinated" a plan to condition a White House meeting for Zelensky on an investigation into the Bidens.
  • Williams is an aide to Vice President Pence. She also listened into the July call, which she said was "unusual" and "shed some light on possible other motivations behind a security assistance hold."

Tuesday PM: Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison

Wednesday AM: Gordon Sondland

  • Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, is expected to be the week's biggest witness. He revised his closed-door testimony to state that he told an aide to Zelensky that military assistance would not be released until Zelensky issued a statement agreeing to investigate Burisma, a gas company with ties to Biden's son.

Wednesday PM: Laura Cooper and David Hale

  • Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense, said in her closed-door testimony that Trump directed the freezing of military aid via the Office of Management and Budget over corruption concerns.
  • Hale, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, spoke to what many officials described as Yovanovitch's questionable removal as ambassador to Ukraine during his closed-door testimony.

Thursday: Fiona Hill

Go deeper:

Donald Trump impeachment