Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council's top Ukraine expert, and Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Pence, are testifying Tuesday morning as the House kicks off its second week of impeachment hearings.

Why it matters: This morning's hearing is the first time we'll hear publicly from witnesses who listened to the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that lies at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.

This post will be updated with new developments as the hearing continues.