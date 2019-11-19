Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council's top Ukraine expert, and Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Pence, are testifying Tuesday morning as the House kicks off its second week of impeachment hearings.
Why it matters: This morning's hearing is the first time we'll hear publicly from witnesses who listened to the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that lies at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.
This post will be updated with new developments as the hearing continues.
What to know: Vindman testified during his closed-door hearing that the memo summarizing the July call contained some gaps — and that acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney "coordinated" a plan to condition a White House meeting for Zelensky on an investigation into the Bidens.
- Williams added during her closed-door testimony that the July call was "unusual" and "shed some light on possible other motivations" behind a hold on military aid to Ukraine.
The backdrop: Vindman, a decorated Army veteran testifying in full uniform, faced unsubstantiated cable news attacks after his closed-door testimony that questioned his loyalty to the U.S. because he was born in Ukraine.
What's next: The Vindman-Williams hearing isn't the only public hearing set for Monday. Former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and former National Security Council official Tim Morrison are scheduled to begin their own hearing at 2:30 p.m. ET.
