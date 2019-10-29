Ukrainian-born Army veteran faces cable news attacks ahead of impeachment testimony

Ahead of Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman's Tuesday testimony in the House's impeachment inquiry, cable news hosts and contributors have — without evidence — questioned his loyalty to the U.S. because he was born in Ukraine.

Why it matters: Vindman, a decorated Iraq War veteran and the National Security Council's top Ukraine expert, will say that he conveyed concerns internally to officials after listening to President Trump's July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.