Vindman says Mulvaney coordinated plan to push Ukraine for Biden investigations

The House Intelligence Committee released Friday the transcripts of its closed-door interviews with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council's top Ukraine expert and Army veteran, and President Trump's former Russia adviser Fiona Hill.

The state of play: Vindman testified that acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney "coordinated" a plan to condition a White House meeting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on an investigation into the Biden family's business dealings in Ukraine, especially the gas company Burisma.