Taylor's testimony, which drew a direct line from congressionally approved military aid to Ukrainian interference in domestic U.S. politics, was met with allegations from the president that the longtime diplomat is a "Never Trumper."

Taylor, a West Point graduate and Vietnam War veteran, has served in every administration since 1985 and was asked to return to serve as acting ambassador to Ukraine in May by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

He was skeptical of accepting the job because he was worried that an irregular channel of foreign policy led by Rudy Giuliani would undermine U.S.-Ukraine relations.

Taylor is scheduled to testify in open session next week as part of the impeachment inquiry's first public hearings.

Key excerpts

Taylor testified that he first heard about military aid being tied to the investigations from National Security Council official Tim Morrison, who described a conversation EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland had with Ukrainian official Andrey Yermak.

CHAIRMAN SCHIFF: And when you say that, this was the first time I heard that the security assistance not just the White House meeting was conditioned on the investigation, when you talk about conditioned, did you mean that if they didn't do this, the investigations, they weren't going to get that, the meeting and the military assistance?

TAYLOR: That was my clear understanding, security assistance money would not come until the President committed to pursue the investigation.

SCHIFF: So if they don't do this, they are not going to get that was your understanding

TAYLOR: Yes, sir.

SCHIFF: Are you aware that quid pro quo literally means this for that?

TAYLOR: I AM.

He also said that Giuliani, representing Trump, was the architect of the idea to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to say publicly that he would open investigations into Burisma, a gas company with ties to Biden's son, and the 2016 election.

MALINOWSKI: Who was responsible for setting all this into motion? Was it Mr. Sondland? Was it Ambassador Sondland?

TAYLOR: I don't think so. I think the origin of the idea to get President Zelensky to say out loud he's going to investigate Burisma and 2016 election, I think the originator, the person who came up with that was Mr. Giuliani.

MALINOWSKI: And he was representing whose interests?

TAYLOR: President Trump.



