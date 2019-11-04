House Intel releases transcript of interview with ex-Pompeo aide

The House Intelligence Committee on Monday released the transcript of its interview with Michael McKinley, a career diplomat and former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who resigned last month.

Why it matters: McKinley testified to impeachment investigators, "The timing of my resignation was the result of two overriding concerns: the failure, 'in my view, of the State Department to offer support to Foreign Service employees caught up in the impeachment inquiry; and, second, by what appears to be the utilization of our ambassadors overseas to advance domestic political objectives."