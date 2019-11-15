Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, is testifying Friday in the House's second public impeachment hearing.
Why it matters: It's another opportunity for House Democrats to break through the noise and reach voters — especially Republicans and independents — as they make their case in the fourth attempt in U.S. history to remove a president from office.
This post will be updated with new developments as the hearing continues.
Highlights:
- Yovanovitch used her opening statement to push back on a number of unsubstantiated allegations that led to her ouster as ambassador, including that she directed embassy staff to ignore President Trump's orders and that she crafted a "do not prosecute" list for Ukrainian officials.
- Yovanovitch offered a defense of the State Department's work in the current era while criticizing corrupt conduct that "undermines the U.S., exposes our friends, and widens the playing field for autocrats like [Russian] President Putin."
The other side: Trump took to Twitter as Yovanovitch testified to attack her diplomatic career, saying that everywhere she served "went bad."
What to know: During her closed-door deposition before the House impeachment committees, Yovanovitch testified that President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani led the smear campaign that led to her firing.
- Yovanovitch is a career diplomat who also previously served as the ambassador to Armenia and Kyrgyzstan under the administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
Worth noting: Yovanovitch's recall as ambassador took place in May.
- That was well before Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which Democrats allege included a push to have the country investigate the Bidens in order to unlock withheld military aid.
- That will set up a key fight between Democrats, who will claim her ouster set the stage for the administration's threatened quid pro quo, and Republicans, who will argue that her testimony is irrelevant to the allegations against Trump.
Watch:
Read:
Go deeper: